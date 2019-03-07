Factually: New pressure on companies over vaccination content

Anti-vaccine posts draw scrutiny

Social media platforms’ role in fueling anti-vaccination sentiment is drawing continued scrutiny in light of a surge in measles outbreaks around the world.

It is a particular concern in the United States, where lawmakers have been holding hearings on the issue, including one Tuesday in which Ethan Lindenberger, an 18-year-old son of an anti-vaxxer, was the star witness testifying before a Senate committee.

Lindenberger didn’t contract a preventable disease, fortunately, but hisstory was compelling: He questioned his own mother’s anti-vaccination beliefs, did research and ended up getting his shots after he turned 18, when he no longer needed her authorization. He put the blame for what he called his mother’s well-intentioned decisions on “deeply rooted misinformation” online, which, he told lawmakers, should be at the forefront of the vaccine debate.

Senators seemed to be on the same page.

“Charlatans and internet fraudsters who claim that vaccines aren’t safe are preying on the unfounded fears and daily struggles of parents, and they are creating a public health hazard that is entirely preventable,” said Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), who chairs the panel that held the hearing.

The question is what Washington will — and can — do about it. Earlier this month, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) wrote to the CEOs of Facebookand Google seeking information about steps they are taking “to address this growing problem.” He did not, however, imply a threat of action.

Lawmakers’ options may be limited given First Amendment protections. Congress could try to chip away at a federal law that offers platforms protections from liability for content that third parties post on their sites, but that would almost certainly generate epic legal challenges.

And it’s not even clear that social media is substantially responsible for increasing vaccine hesitancy, University of Michigan public policy professor Brendan Nyhan wrote in The New York Times on Wednesday. He suggested that state vaccination exemption policies might be a more appropriate target.

In the meantime, tech companies are making moves on their own.

CNN reported last week that Facebook is working with public health experts to find ways to make anti-vaccine posts “less prominent.” YouTube is preventing ads on anti-vaccination videos. Amazon removed anti-vaccine documentaries from its Prime video service after a letter from Schiff. Pinterest is deliberately manipulating its search function to turn up nothing when a user looks for content on vaccinations.

It’s hard to know whether these actions are a response to political pressure alone. But at a time when lawmakers are examining privacy laws, antitrust issues and the companies’ role in disseminating political disinformation in advance of the 2020 election, such moves could help the industry stave off attempts to regulate content, at least for now.

Each week, we analyze five of the top-performing fact checks on Facebook to see how their reach compared to the hoaxes they debunked.Here are this week’s numbers.

Snopes investigated how activists behind a website called The Tennessee Star have “used the appearance of local newspapers to promote messages paid for or supported by outside or undisclosed interests.” Thestory published this week further details how these conservative activists have been expanding this effort to other states expected to be battlegrounds in the 2020 elections. What we liked: This is an investigative piece as oppose to a straightforward fact check. But if you’re interested in how activism can be packaged as local journalism, this is a solid case study. It deconstructs the site’s content, analyzes the business structure and details the otherwise undisclosed political connections of the owners. It also gives credit to where credit is due, rather than shying away from,the initial work that Politico did on the The Tennessee Star in April 2018, quoting its story liberally.

That’s it for this week. Send feedback or ideas to us at factchecknet@poynter.org.

Daniel and Susan