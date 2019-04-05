Factually: Misinformation is inciting violence around the world. And the platforms don’t know how to stop it.

More misinformation-related attacks

This week, France became the latest country to be stricken with misinformation-related violence.

On Monday, French police arrested 20 people accused of attacking Roma people in the suburbs of Paris. In one attack, about 50 people armed with sticks and knives attacked Roma living in a slum and set fire to their cars.

The Guardian reported that the attacks occurred following the re-emergence of an old online hoax that warns people about white vans that are being used to kidnap women and children — a false claim that has roots in medieval stereotypes about the Roma. Interestingly, the misinformation spread on both Facebook and Snapchat; the latter has mostly escaped scrutiny for its role in spreading bogus claims.

“This seemed exactly like those WhatsApp rumors that were spreading in Tamil Nadu state in India,” said Derek Thomson, head of France 24 Observers, which covered the attacks. “It’s astonishing, it’s terrifying. I report a lot in countries with mob mentalities, and I’m proud of European culture. It’s sort of unimaginable to me that there would be a lynching of someone, a mob attack on someone — but this is what it was.”

(Screenshot from France 24)

No one has been killed yet in the anti-Roma attacks in Paris. But elsewhere, child kidnapping rumors on social media continue to incite killings.

In August, a vigilante mob of more than 100 people burned two men alive in a small town in the central Mexican state of Puebla, the BBC reported. The murder came after a false rumor spread on WhatsApp claiming “a plague of child kidnappers” had entered the country with the goal of harvesting the organs of children.

In India, dozens of people have been killed in public lynch mobs following the spread of rumors on WhatsApp. BuzzFeed News reported in September that, in nearly all those attacks, child kidnapping rumors were the catalyst.

Despite the spread of this kind of misinformation-related violence worldwide, the social media platforms have taken no major public actions to try and stem it. WhatsApp has taken piecemeal steps to try and limit the virality of misinformation on the platform, while Facebook has mostly deferred responsibility to its fact-checking partners.

Meanwhile, companies like Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube took swift action last month to curb the spread of anti-vaccine conspiracies after facing pressure from American lawmakers.

As we reported over the summer, there’s a legitimate question about the extent to which the violence in India, Mexico and now France has been directly caused by misinformation on social media or enabled by a lack of proper law enforcement. But it’s clear that tech platforms are playing at least some role — and, as exhibited by the moves they’ve made against antivaxxers, action is possible.

…technology

It isn’t just Facebook. Over the past few years, YouTube executives delayed taking action against videos that contain harmful content like hate speech and misinformation to keep engagement high, according to a Bloomberg story that cites more than 20 current and former employees.

Facebook is considering hiring editors to select “high-quality news” to show users in an apparent effort to combat misinformation, The Guardian reported. CEO Mark Zuckerberg also floated the idea of paying publishers whose work was accepted into a dedicated news section as a reward for publishing credible content.

On his blog, Mike Caulfield, director of blended and networked learning at Washington State University Vancouver, wrote that personal information like degrees and experience can be easily gamed and faked on LinkedIn. Meanwhile, Bellingcat has a useful guide for extracting information from LinkedIn profiles to aid in digital investigations.

…politics

…the future of news

WorldNetDaily, one of the oldest American right-wing conspiracy sites, has been “sucked into a tornado of unpaid bills, pink-slipped employees, chaotic accounting, declining revenue and diminishing readership,” The Washington Post reported.

BuzzFeed News reported that older Americans are more likely to be targets of online misinformation — and they’re not getting the digital literacy help they need.

In Ukraine, Russia’s latest disinformation strategy was to pay Facebook users to turn over their private accounts. Then, The New York Times reported, Russian agents would use those accounts to publish political ads or spread false stories.

Each week, we analyze five of the top-performing fact checks on Facebook to see how their reach compared to the hoaxes they debunked. Check Poynter.org on Friday for more on this week’s numbers.