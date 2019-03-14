Factually: Fact-checking health claims gets new life

Two new health fact-checkers

When HealthNewsReview.org announced it was shutting down in December, it went mostly unnoticed.

Almost nobody tweeted about the closure of the outlet, which had been debunking bogus health claims for 13 years. An email to the IFCN listserv highlighting HealthNewsReview’s demise got no responses. And the move went uncovered by most major media outlets.

But HealthNewsReview was one of the few fact-checking projects out there whose stated goal was to debunk false claims about health — and it was doing so at a time when bogus articles, memes and videos promoting stuff like anti-vaccine conspiracies were rampant on platforms like Facebook and YouTube. Not to mention the lack of public service health journalism.

“There is a Grand Canyon-sized gap between the kind of information that patients and consumers need and what they’re actually getting in most health care news stories and PR news releases,” wrote Gary Schwitzer, founder and publisher of HealthNewsReview, in his goodbye column.

Now, two new fact-checking projects aimed specifically at debunking false claims about health have emerged — and they’re relying on crowdsourced expertise.

The first is HealthFeedback.org, a fact-checking site that asks experts to review factual claims about health. Launched in the fall, HealthFeedback is an outgrowth of ClimateFeedback.org, a fact-checking project of the University of California at Merced that debunks false claims about the climate, and annotates news articles about science to highlight where they deviate from facts.

Each of the fact-checkers at HealthFeedback holds a doctorate and has been recently published in a peer-reviewed journal, according to its site. Scientists can apply to review claims for the site, which publishes its work in the form of a ratings-free, in-depth fact check.

That process, in which verified scientists review scientific claims online, is essentially elevated crowdsourcing. And HealthFeedback isn’t the only platform to take that approach.

Last April, three scientists built a prototype for what would becomeMetafact. The idea was to get verified scientists to answer readers’ questions about health claims. Then, the platform would display the degree to which those experts reached a consensus about the question.

Since then, the platform has verified more than 11,000 experts from 555 institutions around the world. Similar to HealthFeedback, experts have to be scientists, medical doctors, engineers and researchers who have published in a recent peer-reviewed journal, according to Metafact’s site.

Metafact has answered questions ranging from “Is gluten unhealthy?” (94 percent of experts said no) to “Is biological ageing inevitable?” (72 percent said yes). Now it’s taken to Kickstarter and Patreon to fund the beta version of the platform, which will hire five part-time science editors and create a membership program.

As a fact-checking method, crowdsourcing doesn’t have a long history of success. Past Wikipedia-style efforts have typically struggled to incentivize their users and build a community. But crowdsourcing fact checks from experts who are certified in a specific subject matter could yield more promising results — particularly if that work is amplified by partnering with tech platforms.

PEN America has released a report on how misinformation tactics are being normalized as campaign strategies as the United States gears up for another presidential election in 2020. PEN found that among the biggest threats are micro-targeting and fake accounts. The report also recommends that tech platforms voluntarily take up some combination of human and automated moderation to weed out bogus content.

Experts see a shift in how Russian internet trolls are seeking to disrupt the 2020 elections. To get around protections put in place by social media companies to find fake content, they’re using fake accounts to amplify existing content, Bloomberg reports. Also in Russia, the government has banned the sharing of “false information of public interest, shared under the guise of fake news,”the BBC reported.

Inspired by The Washington Post Fact Checker’s ongoing guide to all of President Donald Trump’s false or misleading statements, Aos Fatos has launched a running tally of similar falsities from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Meanwhile, on CNN, Victor Blackwell is using gumballs to visualize how many false claims Trump has made.

Each week, we analyze five of the top-performing fact checks on Facebook to see how their reach compared to the hoaxes they debunked.Here are this week’s numbers.

Not long after the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, a video appeared on Facebook that purportedly showed passengers and crew members inside the plane’s cabin before its demise. It’s believable enough — people are wearing oxygen masks and babies are crying. But, thanks to Africa Check, we know it wasn’t a video of the Boeing 737 Max 8 moments before it crashed. What we liked: Verification experts can often use geolocation tools to indicate whether a video was shot at a specific location, but that was obviously not an option in this case. Africa Check debunked the video in two ways — by consulting experts and through crowdsourcing. First, it pointed out that oxygen masks would not have deployed until the plane climbed to a certain altitude, which according to records, Flight 302 never hit. Second, it used crowdsourcing on Twitter to further validate its conclusion. Respondents, including a defense analyst, pointed out that the plane in the video was a double-aisled aircraft, whereas the Max 8 has a single aisle. The fact-checker also noted a tweet pointing out that the plane in the video appears to be flying at night, whereas Flight 302 was traveling in the morning.

