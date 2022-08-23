Protected: Fatigue, traditionalism, and engagement: the news habits and attitudes of the Gen Z and Millennial generations
Report Highlights
- Millennials and Gen Z use traditional news outlets, not just social platforms, and pay for news
- These generations have both traditional and novel expectations from the news media, but at the same time, enjoyment of the news is falling
- Millennials and Gen Z are feeling digital fatigue and have adopted different tactics to combat it
- Trust in the press is low, but so is trust in social media, and local news fares better than national
- Many believe the media fails to accurately cover communities of color and immigrants in America
