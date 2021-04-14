Story 1. Pollution story

Standard Version

At-risk neighborhood now facing new health threat from toxic drinking water A toxic chemical has polluted drinking water at a local mobile home park, making it the latest low-income community to face a public health crisis due to the nation’s deteriorating infrastructure. Lab testing shows tap water at the mobile home park contains significant levels of a chemical known as PFOS, which is the same chemical found last year in an Air Force study of the water at the neighboring military base. Since the study was published last year, state officials have said that local residents had no reason to be concerned with their drinking water. However, public health officials are now warning residents of the low-income neighborhood about the potential health dangers for those who have been drinking the contaminated water.

Revised Version

Local community at risk after state officials ignore military study After state officials failed to act on warnings from a military study last year, the local community is now facing a public health risk as a toxic chemical has been found in the community’s drinking water. Lab testing shows tap water at a mobile home park contains significant levels of a chemical known as PFOS, which is the same chemical found last year in an Air Force study of the water at the neighboring military base. Army officials say they repeatedly warned state officials about the concern but that the officials did little to minimize the impact on the community. The contamination, the army study warned, “could endanger lives as well as lead to declines in home values and business across the city.” Since the study was published last year, state officials have said that local residents had no reason to be concerned with their drinking water. However, public health officials are now warning residents of the low-income neighborhood about the potential health dangers for those who have been drinking the contaminated water.

Story 2. Corruption story

Standard Version

New recreation center for low-income neighborhood a casualty of parks scandal A project aimed at helping the city’s most marginalized, low-income neighborhood has been abandoned in the wake of a misuse of city funds by the Parks Director, according to documents obtained by a local media investigation. The Mayor had designated the money for a recreation center in the city’s poorest district, but the director funneled the money to a series of unauthorized projects. The documents show the director misled city officials about how the funds were being spent, and the city no longer has the money to build the recreation center to help both low-income seniors and at-risk youth.

Revised Version

Parks boss deceived Mayor, misused taxpayer money The city’s Parks Director intentionally defied the orders of the Mayor and diverted city money from a key recreation project to businesses owned by his friends and family, according to documents obtained by a local media investigation. The Mayor had designated the money for a recreation center in the city’s poorest district, but the director funneled the money to a series of unauthorized projects. The Parks Director bypassed protocols in order to send money to businesses with close connections to his family and friends, the investigation finds. Emails from the Parks Director reveal that he repeatedly disregarded instructions from the Mayor’s office about the funds and the project that residents voted to fund. The documents show the director misled residents and other top city officials about how the funds were being spent, and the city no longer has the money to build the recreation center to help both low-income seniors and at-risk youth.

Story 3. Election story

Standard Version

New law will make voting easier, could boost participation by minorities, poor residents State legislators narrowly approved a new law designed to make voting more fair and accessible to all residents. The law will allow all people to vote on Election Day without having to register in advance or show a photo ID. The law is expected to increase voter turnout, especially among those groups of residents including racial minorities and poor residents who have tended to not participate in elections in the past. Supporters of the new law say it will allow everyone an equal opportunity to participate in democratic process while opponents of the law say voter identification laws do not impact voter turnout.

Revised Version