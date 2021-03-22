31 effective subscriber-retention ideas to steal

We asked news publishers to answer, in their own words, these two questions:

Is there anything you have changed or implemented recently that made a measurable improvement in subscriber retention?

What is the single most effective thing you are doing to help with retention?

The responses were varied of course, but on the whole they cover a range of interesting ideas and include many relatively simple tactics that other publishers might consider adopting.

Here is a list of 31 things that publishers told us was helping them improve retention (download the graphic version here):