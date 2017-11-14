Want a social media team that’s ready for 2018? Here’s what you can do now.
What can you do now to create a social media team that’s ready for the accountability reporting you’ll do in 2018 — and in upcoming elections? Here are ideas from experts in our social media strategy study.
- To build community interest and engagement, try starting the conversation on social media and continuing it in your publication, rather than the other way around.
- Resist the temptation to post every link to every piece of your content. Focus on fewer items and the best platforms for that content.
- If no one on your hiring team has a deep understanding of social media in newsrooms, hire an outside consultant or bring in an expert from another part of your company to help interview social media job candidates.
- Work with your local university to help update social journalism curriculum to match current and future newsroom needs.
- A solid first step in getting to know your audience: Check the U.S. Census Bureau’s American FactFinder for deep data about your town or region.
- Create a closed, subscribers-only Facebook group for newsrooms that use a subscription model.
- Can’t afford offsite conferences? Tap the experts in your own news organization for peer-to-peer training. API’s Changemaker Network can help.
- Start building a cohesive voice and strategy — even if your social media duties are spread throughout the staff — by creating a comprehensive guidebook that can be updated easily.
- To learn more about reaching audiences and producing engaging content, hire a smart “social influencer” from a social platform as a consultant or full-time staffer.
- To develop better strategies to fight misinformation, study the strategies used by the purveyors of misinformation: hyperpartisan sites, fake news creators, and trolls.
- If you want a deeper understanding of the social media influencers in your community, try partnering with a local university on a “network mapping” project.