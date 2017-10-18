Start a workplace redesign by ​identifying ​the​ ​problem​ ​you​ ​need​ ​to​ ​solve

“We​ ​wanted​ ​more​ ​light​ ​and​ ​less​ ​vermin.”

Executive​ ​Editor​ ​David​ ​Shribman​ ​was​ ​blunt​ ​about​ ​why​ ​he needed​ ​to​ ​move his staff out of​ ​the​ ​historic​ ​offices​ ​of​ ​the Pittsburgh​ ​Post-Gazette, where journalism had been practiced since 1927.

For​ ​some​ ​newsrooms,​ ​relocation​ ​or​ ​new​ ​construction​ offers ​the​ ​best solution​ ​to​ ​several​ ​types​ ​of​ ​problems,​ ​whether​ ​it’s​ ​dealing​ ​with​ ​a newsroom​ ​emptied​ ​from​ ​rounds​ ​of​ ​layoffs,​ ​making​ ​room​ ​for future​ ​growth,​ ​or​ ​creating​ ​a​ ​workspace​ ​tailored​ ​for​ ​new​ ​digital practice.​ ​For​ ​the​ ​Post-Gazette,​ ​it​ ​was​ ​a​ ​way​ ​to​ ​walk​ ​away​ ​from the​ ​past​ ​and​ ​not​ ​look​ ​back.

“We​ ​had​ ​the​ ​worst​ ​newsroom​ ​in​ ​history​ ​—​ ​old​ ​building,​ ​no windows,​ ​divided​ ​up​ ​into​ ​little​ ​warrens​ ​because​ ​of weight-bearing​ ​walls,”​ ​Shribman​ ​said.​ ​“It​ ​wasn’t​ ​conducive​ ​to anything.​ ​Ugly,​ ​dirty,​ ​depressing.”

Moving​ ​also​ ​made​ ​economic​ ​sense.​ ​Besides needing ​to replace​ ​the​ ​paper’s​ ​“antediluvian​ ​presses,”​ ​Shribman​ ​recognized the​ ​value​ ​of​ ​the real​ ​estate​ ​on​ ​the​ ​banks​ ​of​ ​the​ ​Allegheny​ ​River​ ​in downtown​ ​Pittsburgh.

“We​ ​were​ ​sitting​ ​on​ ​the​ ​best​ ​piece​ ​of​ ​land​ ​in​ ​Pittsburgh,”​ ​he said,​ ​“and​ ​we​ ​felt​ ​we​ ​could​ ​make​ ​some​ ​money​ ​by​ ​selling​ ​it.”

Robyn​ ​Tomlin,​ ​managing​ ​editor​ ​of​ ​The​ ​Dallas​ ​Morning​ ​News, had​ ​a​ ​similar​ ​opportunity.​ ​The​ ​company​ ​could​ ​invest​ ​in​ ​the newsroom’s​ ​future​ ​by​ ​moving​ ​from​ ​a​ ​historic​ ​building​ ​in​ ​a prime​ downtown ​location — and letting go of nearly $1 million in annual maintenance expenses.

“We​ ​have​ ​been​ ​in​ ​the​ ​same​ ​building​ ​since​ ​the​ ​1940s,​ ​a wonderful​ ​downtown​ ​building​ ​with​ ​a​ ​lot​ ​of​ ​history​ ​tied​ ​to​ ​it,” ​Tomlin said​. The building’s​ ​signature​ ​feature is​ a ​three-story-tall inscription ​chiseled​ into its stone facade, known as the “rock​ ​of​ ​truth.”

Like​ ​the​ ​Pittsburgh​ ​Post-Gazette,​ ​the​​ ​News needed​ ​to​ ​distance​ ​itself​ ​psychologically​ ​from​ ​the​ ​past​ ​and​ ​its “crazy​ ​little​ ​hovels​ ​and​ ​hallways”​ ​as​ ​it​ ​transitions​ ​to​ ​a​ ​new​ ​way of​ ​practicing​ ​journalism.

Staff are preparing for their move-in this fall, while the new space is being renovated. In the current building, “it​ ​feels​ ​like​ ​you’re​ ​walking​ ​into​ ​the​ ​1940s​ ​when​ ​you​ ​walk​ ​in here,”​ ​Tomlin​ ​said.​ ​Although​ ​the​ ​inscription​ ​on​ ​the​ ​building​ ​still reflected​ ​the​ ​important​ ​work​ going on​ ​inside — “Build the news upon the rock of truth and righteousness” — ​the​ ​rest​ ​of​ ​the building​ ​did​ ​not.

But a news organization need not move to innovate its space. For many, it makes sense to stay put and brighten the space, but also rearrange furniture and reorganize teams to reflect new ways of working. For the staff of Treasure​ ​Coast​ ​News, the building and location near downtown Stuart, Florida, were fine. They chose to refresh their newsroom design as they shifted to digital-first publishing.

Each of the media organizations interviewed for this study had its own, right-sized approach to renovating its newsroom — from small, DIY efforts that started with a can of fresh paint to elaborate architectural solutions that re-envisioned the newsroom from the ground up. Although the solutions varied in scope, several themes emerged as newsroom leaders detailed their shared quest to reboot physical space for digital practice.

“ First​ ​thing,​ ​you​ ​need​ ​a​ ​goal. What​ ​are​ ​you​ ​trying​ ​to​ ​achieve? ”

Top reasons to renovate or move a newsroom

Make​ ​room​ ​to​ ​grow

“We​ ​had​ ​a​ ​vision​ ​of​ ​having​ ​our​ ​newsroom​ ​on​ ​one​ ​floor,” Washington​ ​Post​ ​Deputy​ Managing​ ​Editor​ ​Tracy​ ​Grant​ ​said of​ Editor​ ​Marty​ ​Baron’s​ ​goal​ ​to​ ​unify​ ​the​ ​newsroom.​ ​

But​ ​no building​ ​in​ ​Washington,​ ​D.C.​, ​offered​ ​a​ ​footprint​ ​large enough​ ​for​ ​the​ ​Post’s​ ​robust,​ ​​growing​​ ​staff​ ​to​ ​reside​ ​on​ ​one floor.​ ​They​ ​saw​ ​an​ ​opportunity​ ​at​ ​1​ ​Franklin​ ​Square, nicknamed​ ​the​ ​“Batman​ ​building”​ ​because​ ​of​ ​its​ ​two towers​ ​like​ ​Batman’s​ ​ears.

“We​ ​blew​ ​through​​ ​​the​ ​walls​ ​to​ ​connect​ ​the​ ​east​ ​and​ ​west towers,”​ ​said​ ​Grant,​ ​which coalesced​ ​111,000​ ​square​ ​feet​ ​of​ ​real estate​ ​across​ ​the seventh and eighth floors​ ​into​ ​a​ ​newsroom​ ​that​ ​spans three​ ​quarters​ ​of​ ​a​ ​block.​

A​ ​centralized,​ ​two-story-tall​ editing ​“hub”​ ​is​ ​the​ ​nerve​ ​center​ ​of the​ ​newsroom.​ ​Open​ ​and​ ​vibrant,​ it’s an​ ​elegant​ ​design concession​ ​to​ ​the​ ​division​ ​of​ ​labor​ ​across​ ​two​ ​floors, offering easy passage​ ​and clear views from one floor to another. Moving the​ ​editing​ ​hub to​ ​the​ ​center​ ​of​ ​the​ ​newsroom​ connects teams and activities from across the organization and emphasizes ​the Post’s silo-busting and digital focus.

In contrast to the Post, ​Quartz​ ​was a startup within an older company, Atlantic Media. It had​ ​rapidly​ ​outgrown​ ​its​ ​open-floor newsroom​ ​and​ ​was​ ​ready​ ​to​ ​move​ ​to​ ​its​ ​third​ ​location​ ​in New​ ​York​ ​City​ ​in​ ​as​ ​many​ ​years.​ ​Its​ ​staff​ ​had​ ​grown​ ​from 36 in 2014 to 151 and counting. While some employees are in remote locations as part of a global team, the space needed for the staff in New York had tripled.

​Zach​ ​Seward, executive​ ​editor​ and senior​ ​vice president​ ​of​ ​product​, sought​ ​a​ ​space​ ​that​ would ​accommodate​ his ​growing​ ​team and maintain​ ​its open​ ​layout.​ ​He​ ​settled on​ ​the​ ​fourth​ ​floor​ ​of​ ​675​ ​Avenue​ ​of​ ​the​ ​Americas​ ​in​ ​the Flatiron​ ​District.

Seward​ ​was​ ​able​ ​to​ ​keep​ ​his​ ​team​ ​on​ ​one​ ​floor​ ​—​ ​for​ ​now. “I​ ​rue​ ​the​ ​day​ ​when​ ​we​ ​will​ ​have​ ​to​ ​be​ ​on​ ​more​ ​than​ one,” he​ ​said.

Reduce footprint after consolidation

At The Virginian-Pilot the need was contraction, not growth.

In 2016, “we​ ​closed​ ​our​ ​bureaus​ ​and​ ​decided​ ​to​ ​be​ ​one​ ​happy family,”​ ​said​ ​Rachel​ ​Jones,​ ​news​ ​operations​ ​team leader​ ​for​ ​The Virginian-Pilot​ ​in​ Norfolk.​ Jones​ ​reorganized​ ​the​ ​newsroom​ with ​a​ ​digital-first​ ​focus. Some​ ​administrative​ ​positions​ ​were​ ​cut​ ​to make room​ ​for digital​ ​hires.​ ​

“We​ ​knew​ ​we​ ​had​ ​to​ ​change​ ​our​ ​way​ ​of thinking,​ ​our​ ​way​ ​of​ ​selling,​ ​how​ ​we​ ​handle​ ​everything​ ​we do​ ​as​ ​a​ ​company,”​ ​Jones​ ​said. That included revamping the newsroom.

“We​ ​were​ ​going​ ​to​ ​build​ ​new​ ​offices,​” she said. “We​ ​couldn’t​ ​afford​ ​it.” ​Instead,​ ​she used​ ​imagination,​ ​creative​ ​layouts,​ ​new​ ​furniture​ ​and​ ​some bright​ colors​ ​to​ ​consolidate​ ​and​ ​inspire​ ​the newsroom.

“ We’re​ ​going​ ​from​ ​an​ ​organization​ ​that​ ​had​ ​a​ ​lot​ ​of​ ​offices​ ​to​ ​one that​ ​has​ ​three​ ​offices. ”

Staff​ dropped​ ​from​ ​300​ ​to​ ​100 when the company eliminated its bureaus.​ ​Even​ ​so, Jones​ ​said,​ ​part of the​ ​challenge​ ​became,​ ​“how​ ​are​ ​we going​ ​to​ ​put​ ​all​ ​of​ ​these​ ​folks​ ​in​ ​one​ ​place?”

The​ ​Dallas​ ​Morning​ ​News​ ​is​ ​condensing​ ​its​ ​400,000 square-foot​ ​operation​ ​into​ ​a​ ​more​ ​efficient​ ​layout​ ​of 100,000​ ​square​ ​feet​ ​that​ ​favors​ ​multipurpose,​ ​communal space​ ​over​ ​private offices. The newsroom is now spread ​across​ ​three floors​. The new one in another historic building will be on two floors, with an ​open​ ​layout​ ​and​ ​a​ ​mezzanine​.

“We’re​ ​going​ ​from​ ​an​ ​organization​ ​that​ ​had​ ​a​ ​lot​ ​of​ ​offices​ ​to​ ​one that​ ​has​ ​three​ ​offices,”​ Tomlin ​said.​

Without the need for so much square footage devoted to printing presses, ​a cable​ ​news​ ​network​ ​and​ ​all those​ ​offices, the new space will feature a more efficient digital newsroom​ ​with​ ​an​ ​integrated​ ​TV​ ​studio, one​ ​“built with​ ​intention​ ​instead​ ​of​ ​crammed​ ​into​ ​a​ ​corner.”

Bring​ ​in​ ​natural​ ​light

It’s ​no​ ​surprise​ ​that​ ​a​ ​window​ ​view​ ​improves employee​ ​satisfaction. But ​​research​​ by architectural firm RDG​ ​Planning​ & ​Design notes that even​ ​employees​ ​who​ ​did not have their own​ ​window​s felt ​higher​ job ​satisfaction​ ​and​ ​perceived they were ​closer​ ​to​ ​windows​ when natural light diffused throughout the space.

As The Kansas City Star rethinks their newsroom design, “we​ ​want​ ​to​ ​make​ ​sure​ ​no​ ​one​ ​‘owns’​ ​the​ ​windows,”​ ​said Greg​ ​Branson,​ ​an assistant​ ​managing​ ​editor​ ​who​ ​leads​ ​presentation​ ​and​ ​innovation.

The​ ​Washington​ ​Post​ ​put​ ​a​ ​premium​ ​on​ ​natural​ ​light​ ​and​ ​found​ ​it​ ​to​ ​be​ ​one​ ​of​ ​the​ ​most​ ​satisfying features​ ​of​ ​its​ ​new​ ​location.​ ​The​ ​open​ ​layout​ ​and​ ​banks​ ​of windows​ ​allow​ ​sunlight​ ​to​ ​filter​ ​through​ ​glass-walled walkways​ ​into​ ​the​ ​newsroom’s​ ​central​ ​hub.

“Most​ ​people​ ​were​ ​gobsmacked​ ​by​ ​how​ ​light​ ​and​ ​bright everything​ ​was,”​ ​Grant​ ​said.

Boost morale

Some news outlets saw that their employees, weighed down by rounds of buyouts, needed a different type of light.

“We’re​ ​a​ ​company​ ​in​ ​a​ ​financially​ ​distressed​ ​industry trying​ ​to​ ​find​ ​some​ ​oxygen,”​ ​said​ ​Shribman​ ​of​ ​the Pittsburgh​ ​Post-Gazette. For him, more light in a new, open space conveyed optimism and a way to face the future.

All​ ​editors​ ​interviewed​ ​for​ ​this​ ​study​ ​expressed​ ​concern​ ​for employee​ ​morale.​ ​They​ ​recognize​ ​the​ ​toll​ ​that​ ​economic uncertainty​ ​and​ ​continuing ​technological​ ​change​ ​have​ ​taken on​ ​​employees.​ ​(This​ ​concern​ ​reflects​ ​the​ ​sort​ ​of empathy​ ​evangelized​ ​by​ proponents of human-centered design​,​ ​discussed​ ​in​ ​“Engaging​ ​staff:​ ​User experience​ ​studies​ ​are​ ​not​ ​just​ ​for​ ​audience​ ​behavior.”)

​Michael​ ​Hughes is ​senior​ ​manager​ ​of media​ ​design​ ​and​ ​production​ ​for​ ​Calkins​ ​Digital​ ​Solutions, which​ ​publishes​ ​the​ ​Bucks​ ​County​ ​Courier​ ​Times, Burlington​ ​County​ ​Times​ ​and​ ​The​ ​Intelligencer​ ​in Pennsylvania and was recently purchased by Gatehouse Media. For​ ​the​ ​company’s​ ​recent​ ​remodel at the Courier Times’ building,​ Hughes studied​ which paint​ ​schemes​ ​would ​create​ ​a welcoming​ ​environment.

“If​ ​I’m​ ​going​ ​to​ ​do​ ​things​ ​that​ ​affect​ ​people’s​ ​lives,​ ​I wanted​ ​to​ ​be​ ​sure​ ​I​ ​was​ ​doing​ ​the​ ​right​ ​thing,”​ ​Hughes​ ​said. He​ ​chose​ ​shades​ ​of​ ​blue​ ​and​ ​green​ ​for​ ​the company’s production​ ​and​ ​newsroom​ ​spaces.​ ​The company ​also​ ​devoted​ ​a​ ​25-foot​ ​wall​ ​to​ ​an​ ​inspirational​ ​message.

Clean house

“​The​ ​Life-Changing​ ​Magic​ ​of​ ​Tidying​ ​Up​,”​ ​by​ ​Marie Kondo,​ ​perhaps​ ​best​ ​represents​ ​the​ ​current​ ​cult​ ​of minimalism​ ​sweeping​ ​homes​ ​—​ ​and​ ​offices​ ​— around​ ​the globe. At​ ​the​ ​heart​ ​of​ ​this philosophy ​is​ ​an​ ​almost​ ​spiritual​ ​letting-go​ ​of​ ​the​ ​past.

“The​ ​space​ ​in​ ​which​ ​we​ ​live​ ​should​ ​be​ ​for​ ​the​ ​person​ ​we are​ ​becoming​ ​now,​ ​not​ ​for​ ​the​ ​person​ ​we​ ​were​ ​in​ ​the​ ​past,” writes​ ​Kondo.

Substitute​ ​“newsroom”​ ​for​ ​“person,”​ ​and​ ​you​ ​have​ ​a mandate:​ ​Tidy​ ​up​ ​to​ ​make​ ​way​ ​for​ ​future​ ways of doing journalism.

“What​ ​an​ ​amazing​ ​metaphor​ ​for​ ​moving​ ​from​ ​print​ ​to digital,”​ ​said Jones, who guided The Virginian-Pilot through that transition.​ ​“Every​ ​single​ ​print​ ​record​ ​for​ ​which there​ ​was​ ​a​ ​digital​ ​copy​ ​was​ ​shredded.” In a budget-conscious quest for clean lines and minimalism, Jones​ ​decided at the outset, “We’re​ ​going​ ​to​ ​paint,​ ​and​ ​we’re going​ ​to​ ​declutter.”

Before the renovation, ​the​ ​editor’s​ ​office​ ​was​ ​walled​ ​in​ ​by​ ​cabinets.​ ​They ​were​ ​the​ ​first​ ​thing​ ​that​ ​had​ ​to​ ​go.

“But​ ​it’s​ ​hard,”​ ​she​ ​conceded.​ ​“People​ ​don’t​ ​want​ ​to​ ​part with​ ​their​ ​stuff.”​ ​At​ ​first,​ ​Jones​ ​said,​ she​ ​started​ ​with​ ​an email​ ​about​ ​decluttering,​ ​but​ ​she soon​ ​realized​ ​she​ had ​to be ​more​ ​assertive.

“I​ ​brought​ ​in​ ​huge​ ​Dumpsters​,” she said, “​and​ ​people​ ​realized,​ ​‘Oh, they’re​ ​serious.’”​ ​She​ ​set​ ​deadlines​ ​and​ told ​the staff ​everything​ that wasn’t ​sorted​ ​by​ ​a​ ​certain​ ​date would​ ​go​ ​into​ ​the​ ​bins.

Each employee​ ​at​ ​The​ ​Washington​ ​Post​ ​was​ ​given​ ​two​ ​orange crates.​ ​What​ ​didn’t​ ​fit​ ​had​ ​to​ ​be​ ​shredded,​ ​thrown​ ​away​ ​or taken​ ​home​ ​by​ ​moving​ ​day.

As​ ​a​ ​concession​ ​to​ ​the​ ​distress​ ​of​ ​letting​ ​go,​ ​The Virginian-Pilot​ ​allotted​ ​one​ ​storage​ ​room​ ​with​ ​a​ ​limited number​ ​of​ ​cabinets​ ​where​ ​people​ ​could​ ​store​ ​items​ ​they just​ ​couldn’t​ ​bring​ ​themselves​ ​to​ ​discard.

“Not​ ​one​ ​person​ ​has​ ​gone​ ​back​ ​and​ ​looked​ ​at​ ​their​ ​stuff​ ​in the​ ​storage​ ​room,”​ ​Jones​ ​said​ ​with​ ​a​ ​laugh.

Promote collaboration

At the Center for Investigative Reporting, “the​ ​model​ ​for​ ​our​ ​journalism​ ​is​ ​based​ ​on collaboration,”​ ​said​ Christa Scharfenberg,​ ​managing​ ​director​ ​and​ ​head​ ​of​ ​studio​.​​ ​“Half​ ​of​ ​our​ ​content is​ ​created​ ​by​ ​us;​ ​the​ ​other​ ​half​ ​is​ ​from​ ​newsrooms across​ ​the​ ​country,​ ​so​ ​communal​ ​space​ ​is​ ​key​ ​to​ ​getting the​ ​job​ ​done.”

The nonprofit’s ​new​ ​location,​ ​a repurposed​ ​pipe​ ​factory,​ ​has​ ​an​ ​open​ ​newsroom​ ​the​ ​size​ ​of a​ ​football​ ​field.​ ​That’s​ ​a​ ​stark​ ​contrast​ ​to​ ​its​ ​prior​ ​home​ ​in downtown​ ​Berkeley,​ ​where​ ​staff​ ​was​ ​scattered​ ​across​ ​three floors​ ​and​ ​“squirreled​ ​away​ ​in​ ​a​ ​little​ ​room​ ​in​ ​the basement.”

The​ ​new​ ​space​ ​better​ ​supports​ the organization’s ​collegial culture.​ ​“We​ ​have​ ​a​ ​communal​ ​kitchen​ ​space​ ​in​ ​the​ ​middle​ ​of​ ​our newsroom​; we​ ​call​ ​it​ ​Cozy​ ​Town,”​ ​​Scharfenberg ​said. ​Cozy​ ​Town​ serves as an all-purpose space to hang out, work in teams, and to for informal ​food and coffee clubs to meet.​ ​

Architects suggest these sorts of communal spaces can bring together people who don’t work on the same team, creating new connections and sparking informal collaborations.

Another simple feature encouraging collaboration is that the newsroom​ radiates around​ ​the​ ​hangout​ ​space​ and ​is​ ​organized into sections instead of long rows. Scharfenberg said this layout enables people to have quick conversations with other teams nearby.

That’s a benefit of the Post’s decision to organize its newsroom around the editing hub.

“In​ ​the​ ​old​ ​building,​ ​going​ ​to​ ​the​ ​hub​ was​ ​a​ ​tortuous process.​ ​Now​ ​moving​ ​between​ ​[floors] seven​ ​and​ ​eight​ ​is seamless,”​ ​Grant​ ​said.​ ​“Everyone​ ​has​ ​equal​ ​access … you​ ​can​ ​yell​ ​down​ ​to​ ​the​ ​hub.”

At​ ​Treasure​ ​Coast​ ​News,​ ​a​ ​simple​ ​change​ ​three​ ​years​ ​ago created​ ​communal​ ​space​ ​at​ ​the​ ​heart​ ​of​ ​the​ ​newsroom​ ​and signaled​ ​the​ ​organization’s​ ​goal​ ​to​ ​collaborate.​ ​Editorial meetings​ ​once​ ​held​ ​in​ ​a​ ​conference​ ​room​ ​now​ ​occur​ ​at​ ​a large​ ​table​ ​in​ ​the​ ​center​ ​of​ ​the​ ​open​ ​newsroom.

“No​ ​walls,”​ ​said​ ​Adam​ ​Neal,​ ​managing​ ​editor​ ​of Treasure​ ​Coast​ ​News and its website, TCPalm.​ ​“Now​ ​we​ ​hold​ ​all of​ ​our​ ​meetings​ ​right​ ​at​ ​that​ ​table,​ ​and​ ​if​ ​a​ ​reporter​ ​hears​ ​us talking​ ​about​ ​a​ ​story,​ ​they​ ​speak​ ​up​ ​and​ ​join​ ​in.”

Foster a culture of innovation

At​ ​Quartz,​ one of ​the​ ​goals​ ​was​ ​to​ ​represent​ ​the​ ​news organization’s​ ​culture​ of experimentation ​in​ ​a​ ​physical​ ​space​ ​—​ ​to​ ​create something​ ​“quartzy.”​ ​The newsroom’s ​display of ​this​ ​is​ ​more​ ​lo-fi than​ ​high​-​tech.​ ​Rather​ ​than​ ​wallpapering​ ​the​ newsroom ​with flashing​ ​screens,​ ​Quartz conveys​ ​its​ ​brand​ ​of innovation​ ​through​ ​human-centered​ ​space.

Modest​ ​wooden​ ​structures​ ​delineate​ ​creative​ ​spaces​ ​such​ ​as the​ ​workshop,​ ​which feels like a playroom​ for grownups and ​features​ ​a ​mix​ ​of​ maker ​tools​ ​and​ ​toys.​ ​A secret​ ​love​ ​of​ ​print​ ​manifests​ ​in​ ​a​ ​library​ ​featuring actual​ ​books.​ ​These​ ​areas​ ​express,​ ​without​ ​irony,​ ​the authentic​ ​culture​ ​of​ ​playful​ ​experimentation​ ​driving​ ​this young,​ ​digitally​ ​native​ ​publication.

To balance between solo and collaborative workspaces, every organization in this survey adopted its own version of “huddle” spaces. In the Center for Investigative Reporting’s sprawling newsroom, they took the form of closet-sized rooms.

At the Post, dozens of huddle spaces, designed for two to four people, are scattered throughout the newsroom. They’re decorated with historic newspaper ​headlines.​

​“There​ ​was​ ​a deliberate​ ​attempt​ ​to​ ​say,​ ​‘Here​ ​is​ ​everything​ ​we​ ​are​ ​and will​ ​be​ ​in​ ​the​ ​next​ ​century,​ ​and​ ​here​ ​is​ ​everything​ ​we​ ​were before,’” Grant said.