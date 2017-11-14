Resources and more reading

“The science behind why fake news is so hard to wipe out.” Brian Resnick, Vox. Why understanding the “illusory truth effect” is important for journalists and platforms.

“ How to refute a lie .” Judith Donath, Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society, Harvard University.

“ How they did it: ProPublica’s Engagement Journalism. ” Eunice Au, Global Investigative Journalism Network.

Social media facts and statistics you should know. Social Report blog. Data to help create strategies in your news organization.

“ Social Journalism: The Who, What, Where, When, Why and How.” Julia Haslanger/CUNY Graduate School of Journalism and the Tow Center for Entrepreneurial Journalism

Better News: A resource for news innovators to learn, plan and do. American Press Institute and Knight-Lenfest Newsroom Initiative.

WGBH Social Media Portal: An excellent guide to best practices, social media tools and training, and success stories. Also, sign up for the WGBH Social Media Portal weekly newsletter.

Trust-building strategies for journalists: A Poynter webinar. A free webinar led by Joy Mayer, an adjunct faculty member at the Missouri School of Journalism and The Poynter Institute.

The best ways to build audience and relevance by listening to and engaging your community. The Evergrey co-founder Monica Guzman for the American Press Institute.

Verification Training, First Draft News. Comprehensive lessons in how to spot misinformation and fabrications online.

The Center for Media Engagement, University of Texas at Austin. Research, tools, and a popular quiz tool to improve conversations with audiences.

How to monitor social media for misinformation. First Draft News. A basic guide to tactics, tools and management.

Social media & misinformation research. Follow this Twitter list compiled by Harvard University’s Nieman Journalism Lab for academic papers and research studies.