As noted in the previous section, Americans ages 16 to 40 across age groups are more likely to pay for or donate to news content from independent creators than from digital or print newspapers. This notes the growing relevance of these newer sources among younger audiences.

Americans ages 16 to 40 who pay or donate to email, video, or audio content from independent news creators are also more evenly spread across age groups.

This group also tends to be slightly more racially and ethnically diverse than the Americans ages 16 to 40 overall. Most Black Gen Z and Millennials and about half of Hispanic and Asian Americans in these generations pay for or donate to email newsletters, or video or audio content from independent creators. Forty-three percent of white Americans ages 16 to 40 pay for or donate to email newsletters, or video or audio content from independent creators.

The group is also about twice as likely to be from urban or suburban communities than rural ones.

They are also more likely to identify with the Democratic Party, with nearly half identifying as such.

About four in ten Gen Z and Millennials who pay for or donate to email or video content from independent news creators actively seek news and information.

Though they pay for or donate to independent creators, a majority still use traditional news sources at least daily (56%). Like the rest of their generations, social media is dominant: 8 in 10 use social media platforms as news sources once a day or more often.

Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube are the social media platforms they most often use to get news information. Twitter and TikTok are a close second.

Like those who pay for or donate to newspapers, those who pay for or donate to content from independent creators also follow a variety of news topics such as news about celebrities, sports, information about COVID-19, national politics or government, and social issues.

