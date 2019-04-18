Factually: Lessons from fact-checking the Notre Dame fire

By now, most people who operate in the world of misinformation are well aware of the conspiracy theories associated with the fire at Paris’ Cathedral of Notre Dame this week.

The hoaxes came swiftly and unabashedly: assertions the fire was deliberately started, that there were chants of “Allahu Akbar” outside the church and that a Yellow Vest protester could be seen in a tower during the fire (he was a firefighter).

The good news is that fact-checkers and reporters who cover online misinformation were all over this story. FactCheckEU worked to debunk a number of falsehoods, as did BuzzFeed News in the United States. The Verge’s Casey Newton noted the speed with which the misinformation spread, but said none of it “truly went viral.” Other coverage came from NBC, The Washington Post, Politico Morning Tech and CNN.

(Poynter-owned) PolitiFact and other fact-checkers did a solid job explaining how the “lone man” in the tower was really a firefighter. PolitiFact also flagged a doctored photo on Facebook of Muslims laughing in front of Notre Dame. (We do question, however, the use of the “Pants-on-Fire” rating in both cases, given the event at hand.)

These kinds of hoaxes spread after almost every big breaking news story. So what were the lessons learned this time

First, Twitter continues to be ground zero for misinformation — and the company is doing very little to try to stop it. Daniel reported on how, while fact-checkers were able to outscale several of the Notre Dame hoaxes on Facebook — with which many fact-checkers partner to reduce the spread of false posts — Twitter fakes dominated the conversation. And that’s unlikely to change unless the company tackles misinformation more aggressively.

Speaking of Twitter, it failed to enforce its own policies about imposter accounts in time to stop the spread of false claims. A fake CNN account claimed that it had “confirmed” the fire was an act of terrorism. That’s bogus, as is another claim from a fake Fox News account about U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), but it still took Twitter a while to take both accounts down.

Second, misinformers don’t need to create a complete fabrication to go viral online. As noted by several fact-checkers covering the Notre Dame fire, real news articles were posted out of context to try to spread false, Islamophobic narratives about the event. In one example, Twitter users shared a real 2016 story from El Mundo about four people being detained near Notre Dame as if it had happened this week.

Third, the Notre Dame fire illustrated how misinformation doesn’t operate in a vacuum — it often jumps between platforms and languages, becoming more mainstream in the process. BuzzFeed did a great job of outlining this in a timeline of the misinformation, in which it reported how hoaxes about the origin of the fire eventually made their way into talking points on mainstream American news shows.Fourth, platforms’ systems aimed at contextualizing conspiracies with truthful content can backfire.

Like The New York Times, many outlets covered the fact that a YouTube algorithm mistakenly displayed information about the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks alongside livestreams of the fire. After ample reporting on the bug, YouTube removed the recommendations. But Nieman Lab’s Joshua Benton asked a very good question: “Could those information boxes under YouTube conspiracy videos add legitimacy instead of reduce it?”

Finally, here was a case where misinformation could be quickly debunked because authorities were quick to suggest the fire was likely accidental, and possibly related to a refurbishment project in the cathedral. The Paris public prosecutor, Rémy Heitz, said “nothing indicates” that the fire was started on purpose. But it’s a double-edged sword; in the absence of an official cause of the fire, conspiracy theories filled in the gaps.

Authorities have said they expect a long and detailed investigation to find out what really happened, which means conspiracy theories will probably continue to spread online. But with the sheer amount of early and aggressive debunking, they may have been at least somewhat contained.