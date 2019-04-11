Factually: Facebook plays election whack-a-mole

This month, elections kick off in at least five countries around the world. As a result, Facebook and other tech platforms have been doing some last-minute preparation to try to protect their platforms from misinformation.

In India, where voters have been stricken with misinformation in the lead-up to the start of the general election this week, WhatsApp announced a new research project aimed at learning how rumors spread on the messaging app. That move, which launched just last week and was initially billed as a verification project (it isn’t), came more than a year after fact-checkers started debunking hoaxes on their own institutional accounts.

Also in India, Facebook added in February five new fact-checking partners to find and debunk false stories, images and videos on the platform. It has removed hundreds of accounts and pages for “coordinated inauthentic behavior.” And, according to the Hindustan Times, the company also has 40 teams of 30,000 people around the world looking for potentially false or problematic content that could affect elections like the one in India.

In Indonesia, where for-hire “buzzers” spread deliberately false information about both presidential candidates on social media, fact-checkers have been busy debunking political hoaxes ahead of the April 17 election, France 24 reported. In March, Facebook restricted foreign advertising and shut down several accounts and pages spreading hate speech and misinformation.

These attempts vary in size and importance, and all reveal that Facebook seems to take election misinformation seriously. But is it enough to combat the problem at scale and on time?

Save for India, where Facebook reportedly started working on addressing election misinformation 18 months ago, most of the actions Facebook has taken to try to prevent election misinformation have been relatively last-minute.

In Israel, there’s only one fact-checking outlet debunking false political hoaxes on Facebook — and they were brought onto the program just days before Wednesday’s election. Last week, the company announced a similar move in Australia, where elections are set to begin next month. Facebook also announced that it would restrict foreign advertisements.

Giving fact-checkers and new anti-misinformation policies only a few weeks before elections seems like a short time to limit the flow of election misinformation. At the same time, misinformation is a year-round problem with year-round consequences — and not all of them are political.

Take, for example, the recent measles outbreaks around the world, which have run parallel to an influx in anti-vaccine conspiracy theories on platforms like Facebook and YouTube. Or look to the rise of vigilante mob violence resulting from the spread of child kidnapping rumors in France, Mexico and India.

Election misinformation is surely an important problem to address — but it’s just one piece of the pie. Going forward, tech and media journalists would do well to remember that, and hold companies accountable accordingly.

…technology

Facebook has announced several big updates on how it addresses misinformation on its platform. Among them: Facebook is now reducing the reach of groups that repeatedly spread misinformation, exploring the use of crowdsourcing as a way to determine which news outlets users trust most and adding new indicators to inform users about the content they’re seeing. In other news, the Associated Press has expanded its participation in the company’s fact-checking project.

Last week, WhatsApp announced that it had launched a tip line for verifying rumors during the Indian election. But turns out it’s not for fact-checking misinformation at all — it’s for research.

“Welcome to 2019, where it takes just 19 hours for a faked homemade video of Joe Biden to travel from the keyboard of a pseudonymous ‘memesmith’ to the president of the United States,” Charlie Warzel wrote for The New York Times. Here’s what happened.

…politics

The Asia Internet Coalition, an industry association whose members include Facebook, Google and Twitter, said Singapore’s proposed law against “fake news” poses “significant risks to freedom of expression and speech.” The Washington Post, similarly, asked in an editorial whether Singapore is fighting “fake news” or free speech. Here’s Daniel’s updated guide to what other countries are doing in the misinformation sphere.

The United Kingdom this week announced its plan to create an independent regulator for “online harms.” It must be approved by Parliament. The BBC detailed the proposal, with analysis from Rory Cellan-Jones who said a whole host of questions still need to be answered. Canada’s going there, too.

In November, France passed a law that requires tech platforms to publish who has purchased sponsored content or campaign ads and for what price. Now, the French government itself is getting into trouble with that law.

…the future of new

A House Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday in which Facebook and Google officials testified on online hate broke down into partisan sniping; adding to the tension was the fact that a YouTube livestream of the hearing drew racist and anti-Semitic comments.

Snopes is launching its first-ever paid membership program. It has also stopped using the Schema.org ClaimReview markup, which Google uses to surface fact-checking articles in search results. Why? “I want them to license the claim review data or prove the rich snippets they create with it are beneficial to the publisher,” Vinny Green, vice president of operations, wrote in a tweet.

Our own desire to justify our decisions, and our flexibility in making up our minds, can contribute to our absorption of “fake news,” author and brain scientist Jeff Stibel wrote in USA Today this week.

