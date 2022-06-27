Welcome API’s new Senior Communications Manager, Kamila Jambulatova

The American Press Institute is excited to announce that Kamila Jambulatova has joined our team as Senior Communications Manager. In her role, she will work across the organization to develop and execute marketing and communication strategies to help drive awareness, reach, and engagement around all API’s programs and services.

Before joining API, Jambulatova was a Creative Strategist at Fortune, where she led creative development and ideation for the award-winning Brand Studio. She drove sales and worked with FORTUNE 500 companies to develop dynamic digital campaigns, including documentary videos, podcasts, articles, and more.

“We are so excited to have Kamila join our team,” said Gwen Vargo, Vice President of Communications and Operations at API. “In addition to years of marketing and communications experience, Kamila brings a dedication to working with and helping journalists and news organizations succeed. I am looking forward to working with her to create an overall strategy for our organization that includes raising API’s profile with an updated narrative and reimagining our brand.”

Prior to her work at Fortune, she led marketing efforts for Hearken’s Election SOS program to promote an audience-first model to journalists around the country. During that time, she collaborated with the team to develop and promote various offerings and programs aimed at supporting newsrooms around the country, like the Election SOS Expert Network, a directory of 270+ vetted and diverse sources for journalists, Scenario Planning Guide, a pitch database and more. She also developed comprehensive marketing strategies, ideated content, drove social engagement, and grew newsletters.

“I am thrilled to join API to help the company streamline their communication and marketing efforts,” Jambulatova said. “As someone who is passionate about community engagement and audience-centered reporting, my goal is to promote all the incredible programs and vast knowledge API is offering that help support and advance journalism.”

Jambulatova has also previously worked as a consultant for both Trusting News and API where she ran paid and organic campaigns and built new marketing processes and materials. She has also worked at Futurism, as a Creative Strategist, ideating and project managing integrated marketing campaigns. She has both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

In her new role, Kamila will work on telling the API’s story and promote its mission to partners, journalists, funders, and more. To contact Kamila, please email kamila.jambulatova@pressinstitute.org.

About the American Press Institute

The American Press Institute advances an innovative and sustainable news industry by helping publishers understand and engage audiences, grow revenue, improve public-service journalism, and succeed at organizational change. We believe that for democracies to thrive, people need accurate news and information about their communities, the problems of civil society and the debates over how to solve them. That requires an economically sustainable free press that reflects the diversity of American society and understands the needs of its communities. API is a national 501(c)3 nonprofit educational organization affiliated with the News Media Alliance.