Welcome API’s new Metrics for News team member, Stephen Jefferson

The American Press Institute is excited to announce that Stephen Jefferson has joined our team as Senior Applications Engineer. In his role, Jefferson will work with the team that manages API’s proprietary analytics tool Metrics for News and its new source diversity tracking tool Source Matters.

Jefferson brings more than 15 years of experience developing technology for nonprofits and journalism. He has spent the past seven years in the news industry as founding director of Bloom Labs, a technology startup that helps newsrooms explore new approaches to local audience research and development. In 2021, Jefferson managed two data-focused collaborations at Bloom with more than 20 newsrooms. One was a partnership with Nextdoor where he led strategy and implementation of the first revenue share for local news on the platform in the UK. The second was Bay Area News Collective, a Google News Initiative grantee, where Jefferson worked with newsrooms in the San Francisco region to identify patterns of geographic representation by pairing audience research with local coverage data.

“Stephen’s passion for journalism and his experience in developing technology to support local newsrooms will enhance our products and better serve our partners,” said Liz Worthington, the director of Metrics for News and Source Matters at API. “We are so excited to have him on our team and bring his experience and expertise to the newsrooms we support.”

Jefferson was also a fellow at the Tow-Knight Center for Entrepreneurial Journalism at Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism. He studied computer science and nonprofit management at George Mason University.

“I’m thrilled to join API’s Metrics for News team to continue exploring how technology can better educate and guide newsrooms,” Jefferson said. “I look forward to working collaboratively with the rest of the team and partners to expand the capabilities of editorial analysis.”

In his new role, Jefferson will develop and iterate on the technology that powers Metrics for News and Source Matters. Newsrooms in the United States and abroad use these API tools to help answer important audience questions and track the diversity of sources they quote. To contact Jefferson, please email stephen.jefferson@pressinstitute.org. To learn more about API’s tools or to request a demo, please visit Metrics for News or Source Matters. To reach the larger team as a whole, please email team@metricsfornews.com or team@sourcematters.com.

About the American Press Institute

The American Press Institute advances an innovative and sustainable news industry by helping publishers understand and engage audiences, grow revenue, improve public-service journalism, and succeed at organizational change. It is a national 501(c)3 nonprofit educational organization affiliated with the News Media Alliance.