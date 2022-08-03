Welcome API’s new Editorial Manager, Lilly Chapa

The American Press Institute is excited to announce that Lilly Chapa has joined our team as an Editorial Manager. In her role, she will work on developing an editorial strategy for all of API’s content and resources, including articles, columns, newsletters, reports, and videos. She will also set editorial guidelines, style, and standards, help execute audience research and manage the Need to Know newsletter. Launched in 2013, API’s Need to Know newsletter curates fresh useful insights from across the industry, serving thousands of influential and innovative leaders in journalism.

“Lilly’s experience writing and disseminating newsletters will serve API and its readers well as she takes the lead on Need to Know. We are delighted to have her join our team,” said Gwen Vargo, Vice President of Communications and Operations at API. “She has a track record of being an innovative, creative collaborator and will surely impact our editorial products as she reenvisions how we best serve local news organizations.”

Chapa is an award-winning journalist with more than nine years of editorial experience. In her most recent position as an editorial manager at The Wyman Company, she led content and managed writers and freelancers for three association magazines. As a freelance journalist, Chapa has experience in long-form storytelling, writing and editing whitepapers, manuals, and manuscripts. Chapa is a recipient of several awards, including the most recent 2021 Gold TABBIE Award.

“API’s approach to making newsrooms stronger and more representative of the communities they cover feels more important than ever,” Chapa said. “I’m thrilled to help shape the conversation about what sustainable journalism looks like and look forward to working alongside the diverse and talented team at API.”

Chapa will use her diverse experiences to help API produce useful and relevant resources for audience-centric and sustainable journalism. To contact her, please email lilly.chapa@pressinstitute.org.

About the American Press Institute

The American Press Institute advances an innovative and sustainable news industry by helping publishers understand and engage audiences, grow revenue, improve public-service journalism, and succeed at organizational change. We believe that for democracies to thrive, people need accurate news and information about their communities, the problems of civil society and the debates over how to solve them. That requires an economically sustainable free press that reflects the diversity of American society and understands the needs of its communities. API is a national 501(c)3 nonprofit educational organization affiliated with the News Media Alliance.