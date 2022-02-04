Welcome API’s new editorial associate, Ariam Alula

The American Press Institute is excited to announce that Ariam Alula has joined our team as Editorial Associate. In her role, Alula will contribute to and further develop editorial initiatives across the organization, especially our Need to Know newsletter.

Alula brings a range of skills and interests to API, including in newsletter curation, audience strategy and research, and measuring and tracking impact. Most recently, she has consulted with several organizations in the journalism support space, including the Institute for Nonprofit News, the Public Square Team at Democracy Fund, Online News Association and Women Do News. She has also done work with API. Since late 2021, Alula has begun editorial projects and worked on the project team for API’s Listening & Sustainability Lab, a program for publishers of color in partnership with the Racial Equity in Journalism Fund at Borealis Philanthropy.

“We are thrilled to work full-time with Ariam, and I’m delighted for all those in our network who will benefit from her values and thoughtfulness,” said Kevin Loker, director of strategic partnerships and research. “Ariam frames and asks important questions, which I know will strengthen our editorial functions at API — and ultimately, the news organizations we work with and the people they serve.”

Launched in 2013, API’s Need to Know newsletter curates fresh useful insights from across the industry and is read by thousands of influential and innovative leaders in journalism. The editorial associate will work alongside freelancers that produce its daily and weekly versions (sign up here). API also publishes research, essay collections, Q&As and other practical pieces for its stakeholders of people seeking to transform news to be more audience-centric and sustainable. Editorial projects complement our hands-on support of news transformation.

“I’ve spent the past 10 years in journalism collecting experiences that have shaped who I am today — and every adventure has led me to this chapter,” Alula said. “This is an incredible time to work with values-driven journalists and initiatives in support of a healthy and thriving news ecosystem. I’m thrilled to be able to bring my mix of lived experiences and professional skills to the team at API.”

Alula begins Wednesday, February 9.

About the American Press Institute

The American Press Institute advances an innovative and sustainable news industry by helping publishers understand and engage audiences, grow revenue, improve public-service journalism, and succeed at organizational change. It is a national 501(c)3 nonprofit educational organization affiliated with the News Media Alliance.