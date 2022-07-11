Welcome API’s new Administrative Assistant, Anastasia Bielecka

The American Press Institute is excited to announce that Anastasia Bielecka has joined our team as an Administrative Assistant. In her role, she will work across the organization to streamline API operations, including working with the finance department to track expenses, collaborating with the Product Strategy team to track and pitch conference sessions, helping with API events, and more.

Bielecka has more than seven years of administrative experience, and before joining API, she worked at Noom. As a certified health coach, Bielecka worked in a start-up environment to support a high volume of clients and coordinate wellness programs. Prior to her work at Noom, she was an administrative assistant at Georgetown University, where she helped medical staff, managed documents and records, coordinated schedules, and more.

“We are so excited to have Anastasia join our team,” said Gwen Vargo, Vice President of Communications and Operations at API. “Her education and experience are an ideal combination to support all of API’s individual programs, as well as help us organize and streamline processes.“

Bielecka holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from George Mason University and a Master’s Degree in Nutrition Education from American University. She is also pursuing another Bachelor’s degree in Business and Accounting from George Mason University.

“I’m excited to start a new chapter of my life with API and give administrative support to this diverse and hard-working team,” said Bielecka. “The comradery and openness of everyone here will also give me the support I’ll need to keep the organization running smoothly.”

To contact Anastasia, please email anastasia.bielecka@pressinstitute.org.

