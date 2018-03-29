Sign up to get a copy of our report on Creating a Culture of Listening

Insights, tools and research to advance journalism

The American Press Institute held a Thought Leader Summit on newsroom listening and dialogue projects on March 27 in Nashville, TN. It gathered community-minded journalists, editors and nonprofit leaders who are pioneers of listening and dialogue projects in journalism.

