Welcome API’s new RJI Innovation Fellow, Han Vu

The American Press Institute is excited to announce that Han Vu has joined API’s Product Strategy team as a Reynolds Journalism Institute Innovation Fellow. Vu will work on conducting user research, gathering data and turning it into user insights. Working with Education and Strategy Manager Katie Kutsko, she will help compile best practices from the Source Matters cohort to help local newsrooms track and diversify their sources.

“We’re thrilled to host Han Vu as our RJI Innovation fellow at American Press Institute this summer,” said Elite Truong, Vice President of Product Strategy at API. “She’ll use her data reporting and visualization skills to help local newsrooms across the country in developing more representative sourcing through our tracking product Source Matters, developing case studies for best practices and working with the product and programs teams to keep news leaders up to date on modern product and community engagement strategies.”

Vu is a data journalist passionate about using her skills to inform and engage the public. She has extensive experience as a reporter and graphics editor for several newspapers in Vietnam and the U.S. This spring, Vu worked as a Data & Graphics intern at CNN. Prior to that, she spent three years as a Senior Political Journalist for Thanhnien Newspaper in Hanoi where she produced in-depth analytics of Vietnam’s most pressing and controversial issues and was awarded 3rd prize at the 2020 National Press Award, 2nd prize at the 2020 Anti-Corruption Press Award.

“Being a part of a lesser heard community within the global news landscape, I am particularly exhilarated about this opportunity,” said Vu. “Joining the American Press Institute team and the Sources Matter initiative fills me with a deep sense of anticipation. It is a chance to uplift the voices and narratives that have long been overlooked or marginalized, and to bring about a positive change in how our communities are represented. I eagerly look forward to contributing my unique perspective, along with the team’s collective efforts, in our pursuit of a more inclusive and equitable news landscape.”

Before Thanhnien, Vu spent nine years at Cong an nhan dan Newspaper as an Economics and Political Journalist where she won the National Press Award twice. She is a Fulbright Scholarship recipient and most recently got her master’s in data journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia. During her time at Mizzou, she was also a Graphics Desk Supervisor at the Columbia Missourian. To contact Vu, please email han.vu@pressinstitute.org

