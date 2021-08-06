Metrics for News users: Apply to be part of our ‘Reaching New Audiences’ cohort

The Metrics for News team is excited to announce a new opportunity for Metrics for News partner newsrooms to join a cohort focused on how to reach new audiences. We will have up to 10 available spots in the cohort.

Reaching New Audiences Metrics for News users will learn how to develop a data-based approach to engaging new audiences.

Apply

During the pandemic, we learned that many of our newsroom partners were interested in using data in similar ways. So we experimented with a new idea of connecting our partner newsrooms in a virtual space to share similar challenges and interests regarding audience data and provide extra accountability and support. That experiment was a success, and we’d like to replicate that model for more of our partners.

The goal of this new cohort is to provide a catalyst for newsrooms who have already started thinking about reaching audiences they would like to better serve — such as historically underserved communities or younger audiences. The program will help participants use data to inform their work, design editorial experiments testing out new approaches and provide a network for participants to support each other and keep each other accountable.

Participants will receive guidance from API and external experts, as well as their own peers. The structure and programming of the cohort will be informed by what the participants want to achieve. We anticipate around six meetings over 12 weeks starting in late September 2021. By the end of the program, we aim for each participating newsroom to have clearly defined and started an experiment to reach a new audience.

This program is open to current active Metrics for News news organizations at no additional cost. You can apply to join here. The deadline to apply is Aug. 27, 2021.