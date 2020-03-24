Free content, tools and funding to help your newsroom cover the coronavirus

As newsrooms work flat-out to cover the biggest story of our time, API is highlighting some of the free tools and grant funding that are being developed to supplement newsrooms’ existing resources around coronavirus coverage.

We recognize that newsrooms have very little time to explore these opportunities. For that reason, we are focusing on:

tools that you can easily embed in your existing workflow and platforms

coronavirus content that your newsroom can republish for free

at-a-glance summaries of new grants so that you can see whether you’re eligible, the deadline to apply, and what’s involved in the application process.

We will keep this list updated with new tools and grants as they are announced over the following days and weeks. Sign up here to be updated as new opportunities come available. If you would like something to be added to this list, please email stephanie.castellano@pressinstitute.org.

Free tools

Metrics for News Coronavirus Dashboard

What: The American Press Institute created a special dashboard in our analytics tool Metrics for News to help newsrooms assess the impact of their COVID-19 coverage. We are offering up to 20 newsrooms free access to that dashboard for at least four months.

Who: Any newsroom *that already uses Google Analytics* and is looking for deeper insights into how their audiences are engaging with their COVID-19 coverage is encouraged to apply for access to the dashboard.

When: Apply by Friday, March 27. *On Wednesday, March 25, we will host a live demo to show how the Coronavirus Dashboard works.

How: Fill out this short application form in under 10 minutes.

Hearken Emergency Engagement Services

What: Hearken is granting free four-month access to its engagement technology to newsrooms covering the coronavirus outbreak. That includes six consulting calls over a period of 10 weeks to get newsrooms set up with the technology and actively using it to invite audience questions around coronavirus.

Who: Open to all newsrooms covering the coronavirus pandemic and looking to get a better sense of their audience’s information needs around the topic.

When: No deadline stated, but hurry, because they’d like to host their first consulting call with participating newsrooms on Thursday, March 26.

How: Fill out the short form on Hearken’s website in one minute, and a representative of Hearken will get in touch.

The COVID-19 SoJo Exchange

What: The Solutions Journalism Network is compiling a list of solutions stories on coronavirus that your newsroom can republish or re-air for free under a Creative Commons license. Newsrooms and independent journalists can also offer their solutions stories to be added to this list.

Who: Any news outlet is welcome to republish the stories on SJN’s growing list for free, provided it follows the rules.

When: This is a running list that SJN will continue to add to. If you want to be alerted when more stories for republishing are added, sign up here.

How: Access the articles (and in some cases, text files and accompanying photos) directly from SJN’s list. Those looking to offer solutions stories for republishing can fill out this submission form.

‘I need help’ / ‘I can help’ news widget

What/who: The Dallas Morning News has partnered with Vomo, a Dallas-based social impact platform, to embed a widget into every coronavirus article that lets readers submit their needs related to coronavirus or their offers to help. Now Vomo is making this feature available for free to any U.S. news outlet wants to do the same.

How: Newsrooms can get their own configurable widget from Vomo, or they can run a plain version (without branding), available for download here. Or, they can simply link to the Vomo’s own forms for organizations needing volunteers and those wanting to volunteer, which will direct users to geographically relevant opportunities.

When: Newsrooms can download either version of the widget they prefer for free and begin using it right away. When readers submit their information via the widget, they will be taken to a page that connects them with either local resources or volunteer opportunities.

ProPublica’s localized data around hospital capacity

What/who: ProPublica has launched a tool that lets journalists see how soon hospitals in their areas could become overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. Journalists can use the data to write about hospital capacity in their regions, as well as what local officials are doing to increase that capacity.

How: Enter your zip code to see localized data pertaining to hospital capacity in your area, and how that capacity might change under various scenarios. Then call your state health department, as well as your local hospitals, to ask about the situation as it stands and the capacity available at this moment. ProPublica suggests five questions reporters could ask of hospitals and local officials as they’re working on this story.

Grants

Coronavirus News Collaboration Challenge

From: Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting

Eligibility: Journalists/newsrooms around the world. Could be a network of freelance journalists working together or a collaboration between multiple newsrooms. One person should be selected to submit the application.

Deadline: Applications accepted on a first-come, rolling basis

Overview: The Pulitzer Center is seeking proposals that develop innovative approaches to collaboration on coronavirus coverage, and “break traditional notions of scooping and competition.” Specifically looking for proposals that:

address systemic issues underlying pandemic

use data-driven and/or interdisciplinary approaches to reporting on coronavirus

lift up watchdog/accountability reporting

Application requirements:

A description of the proposed project, including distribution/publication plan. No more than 250 words.

A description of your methodology. Include: who has agreed to take part in the collaboration; who will coordinate the effort; what resources will be shared across teams/newsrooms; what outputs are expected; timeline.

A preliminary budget estimate, including a basic breakdown of costs. (The budget for most projects will fall in the range of $5,000-$30,000.)

Three examples (links) of published work by you (or someone on your project team). For example: journalistic collaborations that you, your newsroom or partners in this project have been part of.

Three professional references.

A copy of your resume or curriculum vitae.

Coronavirus Fact-Checking Grant Program

From: Facebook / International Fact-Checking Network

Eligibility: Only open to fact-checking units that are active members of the #CoronaVirusFacts alliance and to IFCN’s verified signatories

Deadline: April 1

Overview: Facebook and IFCN are partnering to provide fact-checkers in IFCN’s #CoronaVirusFacts Alliance with up to $1 million in support. The alliance was formed in January to combat coronavirus misinformation and now includes more than 100 fact-checkers in at least 45 countries. Funding will be distributed as flash grants of up to $50,000 to members of the alliance, based on proposals focusing on (but not limited to):

Translation of fact checks

Multimedia production about COVID-19

Working with health experts for evidence-based and scientific coverage

Audience development initiatives that use innovative formats, such as offline or interactive communication, to better reach people with reliable information

Fact-checkers supporting public authorities with reliable information for better communication about COVID-19

*All proposals should seek to amplify the work of the CoronaVirusFacts alliance.

Application requirements: The fact-checking community can apply through ifcn.submittable.com until April 1, 2020. The application form asks applicants to demonstrate whether they have been working on COVID-19 related misinformation or have not been able to, due to a lack of resources. The International Fact-Checking Network will interview selected applicants before they are announced. Announcements will be made on a rolling basis by May 1.

COVID-19 Challenge Grant

From: Aspen Tech Policy Hub

Eligibility: Open to “civic and policy-oriented technologists” — this could include newsrooms and media-focused groups who are working on tech-forward ways to help mitigate the effects of COVID-19 (see some examples that may apply to newsrooms below). Recipients must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents, and must be able to complete their proposed project within three months. The team lead submitting the grant “must have existing substantive civic technology and/or technology policy experience.”

Deadline: March 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT

Overview: The Aspen Tech Policy Hub is accepting applications from technologists for projects that will help mitigate the short- and long-term effects of COVID-19. Up to three winning teams will be allotted up to $15,000 over three months to execute their projects​​. Newsrooms, for example, might submit a proposal on using automated systems to inform citizens about the status of the outbreak locally, or using innovative tech solutions to mitigate the effects of social isolation.

Application requirements: Fill out a series of short-form essay questions on the web form, including your proposed project timeline, the team lead’s experience working at the intersection of policy and technology, and a proposed budget of up to $15,000.

***

If you know of something else that should be added to this list, please email stephanie.castellano@pressinstitute.org.