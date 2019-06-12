Field Notes: We’ll be talking about newsroom culture and mentorship in public media in D.C.

On Thursday and Friday, API’s director of newsroom learning Amy L. Kovac-Ashley will attend the annual conference of the Public Radio News Directors Incorporated (PRNDI) in Washington, D.C. On Thursday, you’ll see her at the pre-conference afternoon discussion at NPR about the culture of journalism, where PRNDI’s Culture of Journalism Collaborative will talk about best practices and standards of producing high-quality journalism across the public media system.

On Friday, she’ll be at the conference throughout the day and will moderate a breakout session, “Retention Through Mentorship,” from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with API board member Doug Mitchell and several public radio leaders who are running successful mentorship programs. Amy and Doug have both done work on the ONA Journalism Mentorship Collaborative that began in 2018. If you are around at the PRNDI conference, please say hello to Amy (who can be easily spotted by looking for a computer adorned with stickers that read “Public Radio Nerd” and “American Press Institute”).

Field Notes are brief updates about what API’s team is doing out in the world to help transform newsrooms and spread audience-centered practices. If you want more information or to get involved in any of these things, please contact us.