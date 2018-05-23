API Field Notes: We’re talking about analytics in Virginia and journalism’s future in Vienna

API’s reach extends across the pond this week as API’s Executive Director Tom Rosenstiel offers his perspectives on changes in the journalism industry at “The Future of Journalism & Democracy in the Age of Fake News” in Vienna, Austria tomorrow. He’ll tackle tough subjects such as the future of journalism in the age of social media and the changing ways platforms are used as primary means of distribution.

When: Thursday May 24 at 6 p.m.

Where: 1010 Vienna (U.S. Embassy Vienna)

Back on home turf, Director of Content Strategy Liz Worthington and Content Strategy Specialist Mel Jones are heading to the Virginian Pilot next week to dig into Metrics for News audience engagement data with the newsroom. They’ll talk about audiences and what data shows their audiences are passionate about. They’ll discuss engagement and the kinds of journalism that resonates with readers, as tracked by Metrics for News. Data is one way to listen to your audiences but it’s much more powerful when combined with editorial expertise. This workshop is designed to help the newsroom dig into patterns and trends in their data that can inform decisions on what to cover and how to cover it.

Field Notes are brief updates about what API’s team is doing out in the world to help transform newsrooms and spread audience-centered practices. If you want more information or to get involved in any of these things, please contact us.