Field notes: Let’s talk about news analytics and engagement at AAJA19

I’m attending the 2019 Asian American Journalists Association Convention in Atlanta this week, and I’m very excited to reunite with so many AAJA members across the country and globe. While I’m here, I will also moderate a panel on analytics and audience engagement on Friday morning, featuring panelists Julia B. Chan, digital managing editor at KQED, and Adrienne Shih, audience engagement editor at the LA Times. We’ll dive into topics like how to measure engagement, which metrics to keep track of, and how to incorporate analytics into your reporting without compromising journalistic mission. Come check it out, and say hi afterwards!

I’m always happy to talk analytics, metrics for measuring success, and audience/community engagement, including all things related to our analytics tool, Metrics for News. Please feel free to get in touch if you’d like to chat about any of that or the other ways API is helping newsrooms transform.