Field Notes: Exploring digital subscriptions in New York and workplace integrity in D.C.

API is in New York, D.C. and Minneapolis this week for several events and workshops. Keep up with our insights and key takeaways on Twitter @AmPress.

Director of Reader Revenue Gwen Vargo will be in New York on Tuesday and Wednesday for WAN IFRA’s Digital Media North American conference, held at the Thomson Reuters Building. The event will highlight digital subscription case studies from around the world and focus heavily on conversion and retention in digital subscriptions and membership programs. Gwen joined API last year to head up our efforts in the reader revenue space and most recently hosted one of our Thought Leader Summits on Building Reader Revenue for News.

Our Program Associate, Katherine K. Ellis, will attend Power Shift’s workshop: Workplace Integrity: Train the Trainers on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Newseum in Washington, D.C. The workshop is lead by Jill Geisler of the Freedom Forum Institute and Loyola University Chicago. The curriculum is developed specifically for media organizations, to be taught to trainers, leaders and educators so they can deliver it in their own organizations. The workshop defines workplace integrity as environments free of harassment, discrimination and incivility and filled with opportunity, especially for those who have traditionally been denied it.

Later this week, Director of Newsroom Learning Amy L. Kovac-Ashley will facilitate a session at the 2018 SRCCON gathering put on by OpenNews in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with David Plazas of the Tennessean. Their session will focus on how journalists can use listening to improve their relationships with and coverage of marginalized or neglected communities. Their presentation and discussion are informed by the work API has done this year on the value and benefits of focused listening, which have included a series of essays from four different newsrooms employing different methods to listen to their communities and a thought leadership summit on newsroom listening and dialogue projects. If you’re in Minneapolis or at SRCCON, Amy would love to say hello.

Field Notes are brief updates about what API’s team is doing out in the world to help transform newsrooms and spread audience-centered practices. If you want more information or to get involved in any of these things, please contact us.