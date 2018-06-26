Insights, tools and research to advance journalism

Field Notes: Exploring digital subscriptions in New York and workplace integrity in D.C.

Published

Updated 06/25/18 4:09 pm

Katherine K. Ellis

Program Associate at the American Press Institute

API is in New York, D.C. and Minneapolis this week for several events and workshops. Keep up with our insights and key takeaways on Twitter @AmPress.

Director of Reader Revenue Gwen Vargo will be in New York on Tuesday and Wednesday for WAN IFRA’s Digital Media North American conference, held at the Thomson Reuters Building. The event will highlight digital subscription case studies from around the world and focus heavily on conversion and retention in digital subscriptions and membership programs. Gwen joined API last year to head up our efforts in the reader revenue space and most recently hosted one of our Thought Leader Summits on Building Reader Revenue for News.

Our Program Associate, Katherine K. Ellis, will attend Power Shift’s workshop: Workplace Integrity: Train the Trainers on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Newseum in Washington, D.C. The workshop is lead by Jill Geisler of the Freedom Forum Institute and Loyola University Chicago. The curriculum is developed specifically for media organizations, to be taught to trainers, leaders and educators so they can deliver it in their own organizations. The workshop defines workplace integrity as environments free of harassment, discrimination and incivility and filled with opportunity, especially for those who have traditionally been denied it.

Later this week, Director of Newsroom Learning Amy L. Kovac-Ashley will facilitate a session at the 2018 SRCCON gathering put on by OpenNews in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with David Plazas of the Tennessean. Their session will focus on how journalists can use listening to improve their relationships with and coverage of marginalized or neglected communities. Their presentation and discussion are informed by the work API has done this year on the value and benefits of focused listening, which have included a series of essays from four different newsrooms employing different methods to listen to their communities and a thought leadership summit on newsroom listening and dialogue projects. If you’re in Minneapolis or at SRCCON, Amy would love to say hello.

Field Notes are brief updates about what API’s team is doing out in the world to help transform newsrooms and spread audience-centered practices. If you want more information or to get involved in any of these things, please contact us.

Read more from: API updates

Need to Know newsletter

The smart way to start your day

Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below.

The American Press Institute

Our mission

We help transform news organizations for an audience-centered future.

Our programs for publishers focus on four things:

  • 1. Understand your audience
  • 2. Get your audience to pay
  • 3. Transform your culture
  • 4. Do your best journalism
  • Find out more about API »

API solutions for publishers

What we can do for you

API offers a suite of original tools and services for solving the biggest challenges in news:

  • Decide what beats to cover and how
  • Identify and develop the skills you need
  • Assess and improve your culture
  • Drive more reader revenue
  • Drive loyalty through accountability journalism
  • Make analytics work for you
  • Contact us to find out how »