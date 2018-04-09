API Field Notes: We’re helping metro newspapers use metrics to better understand their audience

Two people from the American Press Institute are in Detroit today to work on newsroom culture and analytics with teams from local newspapers from Detroit, Omaha, Sacramento and Pittsburgh. The meeting is part of the Knight Temple Lenfest News Initiative.

Our Director of Content Strategy Liz Worthington is showing the teams how to get the most insights out of the Metrics for News program they are all using to increase audience engagement. That analytics tool lets you track the journalism characteristics of your content to see what works, and measures engagement in new ways by blending many metrics into a single score. It is open to all publishers, and you can learn more at metricsfornews.com.

API’s Director of Newsroom Learning Amy Kovac-Ashley is also there helping the same publishers address cultural issues within their newsrooms. Part of Amy’s role is to conduct API’s skills assessment in each newsroom — to find out what skills they have and what they need, and create a plan for filling the gaps. She’ll also visit some of their offices to host a workshop that delves into the newsroom culture and helps them succeed at change.

I'm in Detroit with a group of news folks who are trying to transform themselves and who are thinking more about their audiences. Our conversations are both engaging and encouraging. Great to be here with @freepress @PittsburghPG @OWHnews @sacbee_news. 1/? — Amy L. Kovac-Ashley (@terabithia4) April 9, 2018

