API Field Notes: We’re talking about subscriptions and analytics in California, New York, Wisconsin

We’ll be meeting with news publishers in New York, Wisconsin and California over the next few days to share some insights about how to run a subscriber-driven news business and how to get real value out of analytics.

Our Deputy Executive Director Jeff Sonderman is giving a keynote to the Wisconsin Newspaper Association conference today about “How a reader revenue-first business will improve your journalism” and a workshop on Friday about “Metrics 101: How to start tailoring what you measure.”

On Friday our Director of Content Strategy Liz Worthington is presenting at the New York Press Association conference about the landscape of journalism analytics, platforms you can use to measure success and a recent in-depth report we authored on the different paths to subscription. She’ll also focus on how to get the most insights out of the Metrics for News program to increase audience engagement. That analytics tool lets you track the journalism characteristics of your content to see what works, and measures engagement in new ways by blending many metrics into a single score. It is open to all publishers, and you can learn more at metricsfornews.com.

And also on Friday look for API’s Executive Director Tom Rosenstiel talking to the California News Publishers Association about “Why people really subscribe…and how to act on it” which features more lessons from API’s recent research on the “Paths to Subscription” that lead different consumers to pay for news.

If you work in journalism and are interested in how API can help you build a subscription business or set up more useful analytics, please get in touch with us.

