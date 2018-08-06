API offers lessons and resources for journalism educators at AEJMC 2018

API’s team will be meeting with journalism educators from around the country this week at the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication conference in Washington, D.C. We encourage any professors, researchers or students who are attending to check out our sessions and say hello.

On Monday from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. API Executive Director Tom Rosenstiel will participate in a discussion about building bridges between academia and professional journalists. Tom will join Jennifer Benz from our research partner The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research (at the University of Chicago) to share lessons from our Media Insight Project research initiative to understand news consumers. The two will also contribute thoughts on the final report of AEJMC’s Presidential Task Force on Bridges to the Professions, alongside others including Nicholas Whitaker of Google News Lab, Battinto Batts of the Scripps Howard Foundation, Nancy Green of the Southern Newspaper Publishers Association and Howard Mortman of C-SPAN.

On Tuesday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. API Deputy Executive Director Jeff Sonderman will participate in a wide-ranging panel discussion about the future of journalism, along with Matt DeRienzo, Executive Director of Local Independent Online News Publishers, Burt Herman of The Lenfest Institute, and Al Cross of the University of Kentucky.

We also think that one of the resources provided by API would be particularly helpful to educators who are planning their fall syllabi — betternews.org. Better News is a continually updated resource that curates best practices in media and publishing, featuring new case studies from newsrooms across the country. As a project of API and the Knight Temple Lenfest Newsroom Initiative (also known as Table Stakes), Better News helps innovators in the news industry focus on the vision, strategies and tactics it takes to transform their newsrooms and enterprises.

We hope educators will find it helpful for their curriculum, or to pass along to student media groups as a resource. Students can browse primers on the essential elements of the Table Stakes discipline, and see how newsrooms have implemented real change across their organizations. If you have any questions about Better News, we’d be happy to help.

Please reach out to our Director of Newsroom Learning Amy Kovac-Ashley directly or say hi to Tom & Jeff at AEJMC 2018 this week.