Connect with API at ONA 2022
The American Press Institute is pleased to participate in the 2022 Online News Association conference in Los Angeles as a Gold Sponsor. Connect with API staff and partners in person and online.
Attend sessions we’re speaking at
- Wednesday, September 21
- 10:30-12:30 pm PT: Build Your Newsroom Strategy for Connecting With Communities of Color
Joy Mayer, Letrell Crittenden, Liz Worthington, Lynn Walsh
Learn to assess how well you engage with communities of color using specific tools including a DEIB index, source auditing and community listening. We’ll offer a system of accountability to help your newsroom make meaningful progress (regardless of your role in the newsroom). You’ll leave feeling empowered to move beyond shallow talking points and into real action.
- 4:00-5:00 pm PT: Opportunities for Winning Gen Z and Millennial Audiences
Elite Truong; Session sponsored by API
A major new survey from the Media Insight Project provides powerful insights about the ways Americans 16 to 40 consume news. The report reveals a number of opportunities for news organizations to reach this critical cohort. We’ll feature the efforts of local news organizations who are doing work on the ground to reach this age group, win their trust and expand the audiences they serve.
- Thursday, September 22
- 11:30-12:30 pm PT: 22 Lessons for the 2022 Midterms
Michael D. Bolden
Backed by research and case studies, this best practices session will share out what non-partisan experts in the field have been learning about how to reach a variety of voters, how to frame your coverage and make sure you’re giving your audiences the best shot at casting a ballot informed by verified information.
- 2:30-3:30 pm PT: Listening to People Who Don’t Trust You To Reach New Audiences
Mollie Muchna
In this panel, participants will hear from journalists involved in projects with Trusting News where they’ve committed to prioritizing doing outreach in their communities *just* for the sake of listening and learning (a tactic we’ve heard from both journalists and the public builds goodwill and trust). Participating journalists will come away with real questions to ask and actionable tips they can use to better reach their current and aspirational audiences.
- Friday, September 23
- 10:00–11:30 am PT: Table Talks: Trust in News
Joy Mayer
Table Talks are participatory conversations that aim to tackle major issues in digital journalism. These collaborative hour-long blocks take over the conference on Friday morning, providing attendees the opportunity to engage with top minds in the field to explore new ideas and solutions to newsroom challenges.
- 2:30-3:30 pm PT: AAPI Women Guiding and Fashioning Editorial Coverage
Elite Truong
Meet the Asian American and Pacific Islander women journalists leading the charge in diversifying newsrooms and shaping news coverage, and join us for a conversation about the importance of representation, diverse leadership and how inclusion – and the lack thereof – directly impacts the coverage of some of the most critical issues we’re currently facing.
- 2:30–3:30 pm PT: Are You Really Covering Your Whole Community?
Lynn Walsh
This interactive session will explore how newsrooms can struggle with reaching sections of their communities and will offer collaborative solutions and best practices to help make sure your newsroom isn’t leaving out parts of your audience.
