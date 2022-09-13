Connect with API at ONA 2022

Michael D. Bolden, CEO and executive director – @michaelbolden

Tricia Cantor, program operations manager – @triciacantor

Lilly Chapa, editorial manager – @lillychapa

Letrell Crittenden, director of inclusion and audience growth – @ldeshan or schedule a meeting with Calendy

Kamila Jambulatova, senior communications manager – Kamila.Jambulatova@PressInstitute.org

Joy Mayer, director of Trusting News – @mayerjoy

Emily Ristow, director of local news transformation @emilyristow

Kamaria Roberts, deputy director of local news transformation

Shay Totten, newsroom success manager – @ShayTotten

Elite Truong, VP of product strategy

Gwen Vargo, VP of communications and operations – Gwen.Vargo@PressInstitute.org

Lynn Walsh, assistant director of Trusting News – Lynn@TrustingNews.org

Liz Worthington, director of product strategy – @lizmworthington