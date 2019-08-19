Apply now for year-long support and funds to transform your newsroom with better analytics

News organizations that want to prioritize audience-driven storytelling, use data to inform editorial strategies and make analytics simple and accessible to all newsroom staff can now apply for subsidized access to the Metrics for News software and services provided by the American Press Institute.

Thanks to a grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, subsidies are available to use Metrics for News at a reduced cost in up to 10 newsrooms, starting as soon as October and through 2020.

Who can apply? We are looking for newsrooms based in the United States or Canada and committed to public-service journalism. Current participants in Metrics for News are not eligible for these subsidies. Because the intent of this effort is to help offset the cost of Metrics for News for organizations in need, we will give preference to these kinds of news organizations:

Newspapers or online-only media serving a small, mid-size or rural area

TV or radio outlets serving a small, mid-size or rural area

Place-based media serving particular marginalized audiences (e.g. ethnic media, religious media)

Nonprofit newsrooms

Journalism startups

What is the commitment? Selected newsrooms will sign up for a one-year commitment to use Metrics for News, for which half of the costs will be covered by the subsidy. The program varies in cost based on the specific services and level of customization each newsroom selects. All options will be outlined in a webinar scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 4, before the application deadline.

The selected newsrooms will agree to write a memo at the start of the program outlining their goals and how they intend to measure success. They also agree to share their learnings publicly midway and at the end of 2020, highlighting how Metrics for News contributed to their initial goals and the changes their newsroom made. These lessons will be published by API and used as a public resource. It’s OK if you aren’t sure exactly how you might use Metrics for News right now. Our team of audience engagement and content strategy specialists will explain how this might be beneficial to your newsroom based on your own unique needs.

What is the deadline? To apply, interested news organizations must fill out a form answering questions about their newsroom, the way they use analytics now and how they want Metrics for News to help them by Monday, Sept. 30. We will also host a webinar for those who would like to learn more about Metrics for News ahead of the application deadline. A basic timeline of the application process follows:

Aug. 19: Applications open.

Sept. 4: Webinar scheduled to learn more about Metrics for News, see a live demo of the analytics dashboards, explore customization options and ask any questions you have about the program, how it can help your newsroom and how to apply. A recording of the demo will be made available for those unable to attend live. If you’d like to be notified of the webinar details, please indicate your interest in the application.

Sept. 11-13: API staff — including the Metrics for News team — will attend ONA in New Orleans. To schedule some time to meet up with us or ask any further questions in person please sign up here .

Sept. 30: Applications due.

Oct. 9: Selected newsrooms notified.

October 21: Sign and return subsidy agreement.

An FAQ is included below. For more information on using Metrics for News, please visit metricsfornews.com or email team@metricsfornews.com.

Boost your analytics Apply for subsidized access to Metrics for News and consulting services from API.

Apply Now

FAQ

What is it?

Metrics for News gives newsrooms powerful journalism analytics that go beyond traditional traffic metrics. Metrics for News is an analytics dashboard created specifically for newsrooms and journalists. It centralizes data from your current analytics services — Google Analytics, Adobe Analytics, Chartbeat — as well as social media and commenting platforms to show patterns in how your audiences engage with your journalism, all on a user-friendly interface. It provides customized Engagement Scores that blend together all the important ways people engage with your content.

What does Metrics for News help you do?

It can help you answer important audience questions such as why users engage with you and what drives them to subscribe, or measure the key journalistic qualities you care about (beats, enterprise, watchdog reporting, and more). Ultimately you can identify and refine content strategies to grow audiences and deepen engagement.

We have worked with more than 70 newsroom partners who use Metrics for News for purposes such as:

Know what types of journalism users engage with and why

Empower journalists to measure and improve their own performance

Simplify analytics by blending key metrics you care about into single Engagement Scores that reflect your values and business strategy

Track different audience segments to learn what drives engagement, builds loyalty and triggers subscriptions

Learn what to do more of, do less of or do differently

Which data sources is Metrics for News compatible with?

Metrics for News can integrate with Google Analytics, Adobe Analytics (formerly Omniture), your own data warehouse or DMP, Chartbeat, Facebook and Twitter, as well as commenting platforms. We import your content through RSS feeds, or custom delimited files you may provide.

Which content management systems is Metrics for News compatible with?

Metrics for News can work with any CMS, because it exists outside of your systems as a web-based application.

What technical knowledge does my newsroom need to have in order to use Metrics for News?

Metrics for News integrates one of two analytics platforms for the main analytics integration: Google Analytics or Adobe Analytics (formerly Omniture). For Google Analytics users, your newsroom would ideally be able to set up custom segments, and if not, we have a contractor available for assistance for $60 per hour. For Adobe Analytics users, your newsroom must have the ability to set up custom segments independently.

What kinds of news organizations use Metrics for News?

Metrics for News is highly customizable and compatible with any news organization and any CMS. We’ve worked with small community newsrooms and major metropolitan ones, as well as corporate chains.

What can a news organization accomplish by using Metrics for News?

Those who have the most success with Metrics for News typically go into the program with a mindset of transformation. Metrics for News can help you:

Learn how and why readers engage with each author or team’s content

Track which journalism qualities build loyalty and trigger subscriptions

Segment key audiences (by location, age group, etc.)

Access custom funnel analytics

Identify what types of journalism to do more, do less or do differently

Provide analytics dashboards tailored to each person’s role in your organization

Who in the news organization should use this tool?

Ideally everyone in the newsroom — from reporters and editors to upper-level managers — as well as those on the business side who need data about audience reach and consumer revenue. The dashboards can be filtered to show you what you care about most, whether you’re looking for data on a single story, an overall beat, or the newsroom as a whole.

Who in my organization should submit this application?

It’s important that management and analytics specialists are aligned on bringing Metrics for News to your newsroom. We recommend relevant stakeholders in your newsroom connect about the potential of using Metrics for News before you submit the application. Depending on the structure and culture in your newsroom, an audience engagement manager might submit, or a managing or executive editor. We do recommend that an editor or manager with decision-making and purchasing power is aware the application has been submitted.