Apply for our summer internship in news analytics

The American Press Institute is hiring a paid summer intern to learn about audience engagement and help us share best practices in audience analytics with the wider journalism industry.

This person should be a college student or recent graduate with interest in the following:

The news industry and audience engagement analytics

Thinking about newsroom social media strategy

Learning about how journalists can use analytics to better understand their audiences.

This person will work with our Metrics for News team. Metrics for News is an analytics tool API built that aligns journalism metrics with newsroom values and business models. Its dashboards pull data from multiple analytics sources and social media platforms into one place, identifying patterns that show newsrooms how to better engage, monetize and serve audiences with their journalism. Some of the ways newsrooms have used Metrics for News include democratizing data, creating a culture of newsroom experimentation informed by data, growing audiences, deepening engagement and driving subscriptions. The intern’s primary role will be to help the Metrics for News team in any of the following ways that best align with the intern’s experience and interests:

Identify patterns in audience data within individual newsrooms and/or across our newsroom partners

Talk with partner newsrooms about how they are using their audience data

Share wider lessons on how to better engage audiences that other newsrooms could benefit from. This could be in the form of a written post on our API website, a resource for our existing partners or through API’s existing social channels.

This is a full-time paid internship based out of API’s office in the D.C. area. The 12-week internship includes a $9,000 stipend. Start date is flexible depending on the intern’s academic calendar, but expected to be on or around June 1. Applicants must be eligible to work in the U.S.

Internship responsibilities

The intern’s key functions and responsibilities are:

Working with the Metrics for News team to write and share newsroom and industry takeaways around audience analytics, based on Metrics for News partner data and interviews

Writing other documentation to share Metrics for News principles and processes

Other responsibilities may include:

Helping conduct UX interviews

Helping develop social media strategy on Twitter

Analyzing community survey data to identify audience-growth opportunities

Assisting API and Metrics for News staff as needed

Qualifications

Our ideal candidate has the following qualifications:

A background in journalism, communications or marketing

Excellent writing skills

Excellent organization and communication skills

Strong initiative, curiosity and analytical thinking skills

Interest in social media strategy for a news organization or brand

Interest in data analysis

Familiarity with the news business and current issues affecting the news industry

Please apply if you meet most of these qualifications.

About API

API is a nonprofit organization based in Arlington, VA, that leads and inspires innovation in the news industry. Foremost, we help local news publishers grow and sustain their businesses by better by focusing on the audiences’ needs and behaviors.

How to apply

Please send a resume, cover letter and any samples of relevant prior work to jobs@pressinstitute.org, and include “Summer Internship” in the subject line. The deadline to apply is Jan. 5, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. PST.