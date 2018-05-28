API’s Latest: Organic news fluency, community listening & diversifying your newsroom
The American Press Institute’s been busy the past couple months. We’ve been out in newsrooms, helped with culture change and metrics, put on two summits tackling community listening and reader revenue, and published reports on how to implement these changes. Here’s a roundup of our work, along with tips and suggestions for adapting these ideas in your own newsroom.
- Journalists can change the way they build stories to create organic news fluency
We’ve been pushing for journalists to participate in efforts to improve media literacy by changing the way they produce their stories. Tom Rosenstiel and Jane Elizabeth suggest a series of questions that readers and viewers might ask. By answering those questions prominently near the top of the story, journalists can help audiences build what we call “organic news fluency.”
- The empathetic newsroom: How journalists can better cover neglected communities.
P. Kim Bui authored a study on how we can connect with and cover communities different than our own — by starting with empathy. Taking cues from the medical field, journalists can better understand cultures and communities that differ from their own backgrounds, helping to bridge gaps in coverage.
- Paths to subscription: Why recent subscribers chose to pay for news.
We based our recent summit “Building Reader Revenue for News” on a survey we conducted with the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research earlier this year, asking recent subscribers why they chose to pay and breaking down those paths into nine patterns.
- How much U.S. newspapers charge for digital subscriptions.
Curious what other news publishers charge for a digital subscription package? Our recent fellow Tracy Cook examined 100 newspapers across the U.S. to determine the median price for a digital subscription.
- 4 ways managers can build an inclusive newsroom for new hires.
There’s a lot of focus on how to get diverse talent into newsrooms, but what happens when you hire a great team and they’re not reflected in the community? How do you make them feel like a part of the whole and give them opportunities to grow? Director of Newsroom Learning Amy Kovac-Ashley and Program Associate Katherine Ellis teamed up with the Emma Bowen Foundation and the Institute for Nonprofit News in May to host a workshop and guide newsrooms through this process. Here are four takeaways.