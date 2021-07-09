API is leading a free training for newsrooms on Google Analytics 4

On Thursday, July 15, 1-2 p.m. ET, API’s Metrics for News team will host a virtual informational session on the next generation of Google Analytics.

The free session will help newsrooms prepare for Google Analytics 4. Google Analytics Universal data will not migrate to GA4, which is why it’s important that users set up a new property and begin collecting data as soon as possible. Otherwise, when GAU is turned off for good, users will be starting from scratch.

This Intro to GA4 session is designed for anyone who wants to learn more about the changes in the latest version of Google Analytics, as well as those who don’t know how to set it up. We will cover:

How to complete setup (or where to get help to do so)

Why it’s important to set up now

Key changes in the new version

Live demo of the new reporting features in GA4.

Register here.

Questions? Please reach out to Shirley Qiu, API’s Newsroom Success Manager, at shirley.qiu@pressinstitute.org.