Insights, tools and research to advance journalism

API Field Notes: We’re talking accountability journalism in Chicago, Wisconsin and Maine

Published

Updated 04/23/18 2:48 pm

Katherine Ellis

Program Associate at the American Press Institute

It’s a busy next few weeks for API’s Jane Elizabeth, director of accountability journalism. She’ll be talking fact-checking, elections and reaching partisan audiences in Chicago, Wisconsin and Maine. Monday kicks off her schedule at Loyola University Chicago to discuss the basics of fact-checking with journalism students.

On Thursday at the American Copy Editors Society annual conference in downtown Chicago, Jane will discuss ways to reach resistant audiences particularly during an election year. More than 700 people will attend the ACES conference this year. You can read more about the topic in Jane’s recent blog post, “Don’t give up on the fact-resistant: Tips to break the grip of misinformation.”

On Friday, Jane will participate in the 10th annual conference of the Center for Journalism Ethics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.  This year’s conference, “Division, Denial and Journalism Ethics,” will “discuss and challenge conventional thinking” related to the production and dissemination of news.

During the first week in May, Jane will work with journalists in Maine, leading workshops designed to help enhance and inform their coverage of the 2018 midterm elections. Let us know if you’d like more information about how API can help your staff prepare for political coverage this year.

Field Notes are brief updates about what API’s team is doing out in the world to help transform newsrooms and spread audience-centered practices. If you want more information or to get involved in any of these things, please contact us.

Read more from: API updates

Need to Know newsletter

The smart way to start your day

Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below.

The American Press Institute

Our mission

We help transform news organizations for an audience-centered future.

Our programs for publishers focus on four things:

  • 1. Understand your audience
  • 2. Get your audience to pay
  • 3. Transform your culture
  • 4. Do your best journalism
  • Find out more about API »

API solutions for publishers

What we can do for you

API offers a suite of original tools and services for solving the biggest challenges in news:

  • Decide what beats to cover and how
  • Identify and develop the skills you need
  • Assess and improve your culture
  • Drive more reader revenue
  • Drive loyalty through accountability journalism
  • Make analytics work for you
  • Contact us to find out how »