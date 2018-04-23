API Field Notes: We’re talking accountability journalism in Chicago, Wisconsin and Maine

It’s a busy next few weeks for API’s Jane Elizabeth, director of accountability journalism. She’ll be talking fact-checking, elections and reaching partisan audiences in Chicago, Wisconsin and Maine. Monday kicks off her schedule at Loyola University Chicago to discuss the basics of fact-checking with journalism students.

On Thursday at the American Copy Editors Society annual conference in downtown Chicago, Jane will discuss ways to reach resistant audiences particularly during an election year. More than 700 people will attend the ACES conference this year. You can read more about the topic in Jane’s recent blog post, “Don’t give up on the fact-resistant: Tips to break the grip of misinformation.”

On Friday, Jane will participate in the 10th annual conference of the Center for Journalism Ethics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. This year’s conference, “Division, Denial and Journalism Ethics,” will “discuss and challenge conventional thinking” related to the production and dissemination of news.

During the first week in May, Jane will work with journalists in Maine, leading workshops designed to help enhance and inform their coverage of the 2018 midterm elections. Let us know if you’d like more information about how API can help your staff prepare for political coverage this year.

Field Notes are brief updates about what API’s team is doing out in the world to help transform newsrooms and spread audience-centered practices. If you want more information or to get involved in any of these things, please contact us.