The American Press Institute (API), an affiliate of the News Media Alliance dedicated to helping news publishers navigate and adapt to organizational and industry change in order to sustain journalism, has hired a firm to begin the search for a new Executive Director. Internationally known search firm Korn Ferry will work with the API Board of Trustees search committee to recruit a highly qualified candidate.

Former API Executive Director Tom Rosenstiel announced in June that he would depart the organization after nine years to join the faculty at the University of Maryland Philip Merrill School of Journalism as the Eleanor Merrill Visiting Professor on the Future of Journalism. His last day with API was August 20.

News Media Alliance President and CEO, David Chavern, stated, “API is on a rapid growth path with many exciting opportunities to help news publishers successfully navigate today’s changing journalism landscape. For the new Executive Director, we hope to find an experienced individual who will provide the vision and leadership needed to help move the organization forward and achieve our goals, as well as work with the amazingly talented API staff to continue their great work. We are taking this search very seriously and we are excited to work with Korn Ferry over the next few months to find the right person for the job.”

Over the last several years, API has emerged as a leader in the efforts to sustain local journalism. It produces groundbreaking audience research in partnership with the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Chicago; has developed apps and software for news publishers, such as Metrics for News and its source auditing software; has created innovative programs that help journalists listen to communities; manages the Knight-Lenfest Local News Transformation Fund major market “Table Stakes” program and coordinates the many iterations of the program; and works with its affiliate, Trusting News, to help news organizations become more transparent.

Until a new Executive Director is named, API’s Deputy Executive Director and Executive Vice President, Jeff Sonderman, and Executive Vice President and Chief of News Transformation, Amy Kovac-Ashley, will serve as co-acting leads for the organization, which has 15 employees, and will report to Chavern.

Anyone interested in the role can contact Lorraine Lavet (lorraine.lavet@kornferry.com) at Korn Ferry with inquiries regarding this opportunity.

About the American Press Institute

The American Press Institute advances an innovative and sustainable news industry by helping publishers understand and engage audiences, grow revenue, improve public-service journalism, and succeed at organizational change. It is a national 501(c)3 nonprofit educational organization affiliated with the News Media Alliance.

About News Media Alliance

The News Media Alliance is a nonprofit organization representing more than 2,000 news organizations and their multiplatform businesses in the United States and globally. Alliance members include print, digital and mobile publishers of original news content. Headquartered near Washington, D.C., in Arlington, Va., the association focuses on ensuring the future of news media through communication, research, advocacy and innovation. Information about the News Media Alliance (formerly NAA) can be found at www.newsmediaalliance.org.