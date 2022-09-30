Need to Know: September 30, 2022

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

On Wednesday, hundreds of news organizations around the world celebrated World News Day. The campaign across six continents saw news outlets using platforms and social media channels to “highlight the critical message that journalism matters and is worth supporting, promoting and defending.” In honor of the day, Adrian Monck of the World Economic Forum wrote that fact-based journalism has never been more crucial. (Cision, Canadian Journalism Foundation; American Press Institute)

The problem with disinformation, through the lens of a Spanish-language fact-checker. Factchequeado’s managing editor said that Spanish-speakers are particularly vulnerable to disinformation because there is less high-quality information in Spanish. (Miami Herald)

Hell is a world in which everybody writes like Axios. Timothy Noah writes that the news site’s famous “smart brevity” style actually makes it harder to read. (The New Republic)

The changes continue at CNN, once again involving its media coverage. Following the cancellation of Reliable Sources, several more members of CNN's media team are leaving the network. (Poynter)

NEW FROM API

Thirty-one news organizations to receive support from API’s Election Coverage and Community Listening Fund

In an initiative aimed at empowering newsrooms to implement community listening in their elections coverage, API is funding projects in 31 news organizations across the country that will start immediately and run through this election year. These efforts are designed to try new approaches to election coverage or expand on existing projects that show promise. API prioritized projects that seek to promote trust and engagement between news outlets and communities of color as newsrooms look to expand their reach into communities that have been underserved or undercovered, leading to distrust and a disconnection from many media organizations. Read more about the funded projects here.

FOR THE WEEKEND

