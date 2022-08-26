Need to Know: August 26, 2022

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

This past Sunday, the last episode of Reliable Sources aired on CNN; the next day, Washington Post media critic Margaret Sullivan published her last column for the paper. The moves have some worried about the future of media commentary. “The media are one of our most influential institutions, and journalism is under assault. This is not the time to dial back,” wrote Dan Kennedy. The cancellation of Reliable Sources, which had aired on CNN for 30 years, and the departure of its host, Brain Stelter, has many worried that CNN’s move towards “centrism” is politically motivated. (Variety, Media Nation, The Guardian)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

How journalism collaboratives earn the revenue they need to grow and thrive. More permanent or semi-permanent collaborative journalism projects are emerging, and these groups are beginning to experiment with new revenue streams. A new guide from the Center for Cooperative Media,

The Lenfest Institute for Journalism and the Solutions Journalism Network expires what’s working for collaborative outlets. (The Lenfest Institute)

The Washington Post suspended a media reporter for reporting on the Washington Post. In March, Paul Farhi tweeted that the Post would remove bylines and datelines from stories filed in Russia as a security precaution. He was suspended for five days and accused of jeopardizing the paper’s ability to report in Russia. (Washingtonian)

Person-centered terms encourage stigmatized groups' trust in news. According to a new report, small changes in language can shift attitudes, bolster trust in news and help some groups feel more holistically represented and humanized in news coverage. (Center for Media Engagement)

NEW FROM API

Five news organizations join API’s sprint program to better serve diverse communities

Five news organizations will participate in API’s communities sprint program, a five-month cohort aimed at helping newsrooms better engage with and serve diverse audiences. Designed in partnership with the Robert C. Maynard Institute for Journalism Education, this initiative serves alumni of the Table Stakes Local News Transformation Program, which advances innovations in local journalism through intensive change-management training for news leaders. The cohort includes the Arizona Daily Star in Tucson, The Charlotte Observer, KPBS in San Diego, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and a McClatchy team that includes The Sacramento Bee, The Fresno Bee and Modesto Bee.

How the creator of API’s Inclusion Index wants to improve coverage of communities of color

API is under new leadership, writes Director of Inclusion and Audience Growth Letrell Crittenden, and central to its new vision is that we must seek to dismantle newsroom policies and practices that impede newsrooms from adequately covering communities of color. That is why the API Inclusion Index program, which is based on direct research, assesses how newsrooms perform across several different areas essential to producing fair and just journalism for all communities.

+ Take our survey: What do you need to cover election- and democracy-related issues in a more effective way? API is surveying newsrooms about their election coverage needs, and will use the findings to inform projects and assistance to newsrooms during the coming election season. Take the survey here.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ A new breed of video sites thrives on misinformation and hate (Reuters)

+ Google finds ‘inoculating’ people against misinformation helps blunt its power (The New York Times)

+ Why freedom of speech Is the next abortion fight (The Atlantic)