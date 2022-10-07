Need to Know: October 7, 2022

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

In January, the Chicago Sun-Times became a nonprofit news outlet, part of Chicago Public Media. On Thursday, the paper announced that it would be dropping its paywall and making digital content free for everyone. Readers will need to provide an email address to read stories, and the paper is launching a donation-based membership program. Membership starts at $5 per month. “The nation is watching what happens here to see whether Chicago can be a model for how to defend and rebuild local news,” wrote Nykia Wright, Jennifer Kho and Celeste LeCompte. (Chicago Sun-Times)

On Thursday, the New York Times reported that publications owned by the hedge fund Alden Global Capital will stop running endorsements for presidential, Senate and gubernatorial elections. In an editorial, which was scheduled to run in some papers today, the newspaper chain wrote that "the public discourse has become increasingly acrimonious, common ground has become a no man's land between the clashing forces of the culture wars." Three Alden papers — The Baltimore Sun, The Chicago Tribune and The Denver Post — will run endorsements this year for the final time. (The New York Times)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

Digital media literacy skills are improving, but more can be done to build public resilience against disinformation. Many members of minority communities turn to community and ethnic outlets they trust, but those outlets are often the least equipped to comprehensively counter misinformation due to underfunding. (PEN America)

Members of newsroom unions defy return-to-office plans. Despite mandates or suggestions for staffers to return to the office, there don’t seem to be any consequences for those who decline. (Wall Street Journal)

How subscriptions are lighting the way to a brighter future for local US news publishers. Successful publishers have also boosted their digital footprint by using technology to understand their audience and improve SEO and user experience. (Press Gazette)

NEW FROM API

How the San Antonio Express-News uses a streamlined process to offer numerous newsletters with room for experimentation (Better News)

Here’s an idea to steal and adapt: Simplify your newsletter format and workflow so that one person can realistically own the products and experiment. At the San Antonio Express-News, everything is based on the premise that they have a dedicated staff member who is focused solely on newsletters and accountable for their success. Having one person curate everything, with some targeted help from newsroom departments on various niche newsletters, ensures that their tone and execution remain consistent.

Trust Tip: Build trust by being real, right, objective and part of your community (Trusting News)

A recent research project highlights the challenges local news faces when it comes to navigating distrust. “If just one journalist from a local news source is not trusted, audiences are overwhelmingly less likely to use the source overall,” the report found. Researchers offered four categories of recommendations local newsrooms can use to build trust, which echo the framework Trusting News uses in its research and work with newsrooms.

API’s Kamaria Roberts named recipient of INMA’s 30 Under 30 leadership award (INMA)

Kamaria Roberts, deputy director of local news transformation at API, has been honored by the International News Media Association for her early career achievements, insights into innovation, ability to influence and likely management skills. “One key focus area for news organisations to better serve their communities involves the values of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. And Kamaria is wholly committed to making these values part of the conversation,” INMA said in its announcement. “Her focus on inclusion is proving to be vital in an industry that is falling short of serving large communities, and she remains committed to helping companies change their practices and make important strides toward inclusion.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Journalists want to know: Can we use your disaster photo, please? (The Washington Post)

+ How to support journalists experiencing online harassment (Nieman Reports)

+ The nostalgic turn in music writing: Are music magazines contributing to the stagnancy of the current scene? (Substack, The Honest Broker)