Wednesday, April 12, 2023

You might have heard: Will AI-generated images create a new crisis for fact-checkers? Experts are not so sure. (Reuters Institute)

But did you know… International Fact-Checking Day: The threat from artificial intelligence, the cost of lawsuits and ‘fake news’ laws used to target journalists (Poynter)

The day after April Fools’ Day, the International Fact-Checking Network celebrates the work fact-checkers do all year. This year, they’re increasingly worried about how advances in AI produce nonsense with an air of authority. They also raised the alarm about the increasing number of lawsuits being filed against fact checkers, especially those participating in Facebook’s third-party fact-checking program. This trend not only undermines fact-checking efforts but costs organizations time, money and resources. On the other hand, governments around the world are using new “fake news” laws to jail journalists.

+ Noted: LaSharah S. Bunting's vision for ONA's future (ONA); Substack unveils the product that got it banned from Twitter (The Washington Post); How to investigate digital infrastructure (GIJN); Journalists take back their companies (Axios)

API UPDATE

News Take podcast: How API is inspiring cultural transformation in news media (News/Media Alliance)

API’s Sam Ragland and Elite Truong sat down with Rebecca Frank, News/Media Alliance’s VP of research and insights, to discuss how publishers can cultivate real cultural transformation. They talk about API’s DEIB work, promoting and fostering a sustainable news organization from the inside out and encouraging a culture of experimentation in the newsroom. Listen here.

Trust tip: Carve out time for community ‘exploration days’ (Trusting News)

If local journalists want to create content that’s reflective of and resonates with their audience, it’s important they’re connected with their communities. But unfortunately busy newsroom routines don’t always allow for space to simply plug in with your community. Elvia Verdugo, a reporter for This is Tucson, is experimenting with an idea her team calls “exploration days.” Once a month, she takes most of a workday to go somewhere in the community she’s not super familiar with and connect – without pressure to find sources, stories, or to meet any sort of content quota. We think an opportunity to deepen your relationship with your community is worth that level of investment.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Resolve Philly to train residents to cover public meetings (Axios)

Nonprofit news organization Resolve Philly is starting a Documenters Network in Philadelphia that will train and pay residents to attend and cover public meetings. The Documenters Network started in Chicago and aims to get more coverage of local government. Resolve Philly will start training documenters next month and plans for them to cover meetings with the City Council, Streets Department and the Department of Licenses and Inspections. Staff will fact check the notes and publish them on a public database.

OFFSHORE

ChatGPT is making up fake Guardian articles. Here’s how we’re responding (The Guardian)

Recently, a journalist at The Guardian received an email from a researcher about an article with their byline that had been published a few years ago — but the article didn’t exist. The researcher had used ChatGPT, which made up the existence of the article and attributed it to the journalist. In response, the publisher is creating a working group to learn how it can use generative AI — and how generative AI is impacting journalism.

OFFBEAT

Why news outlets are putting their podcasts on YouTube (Nieman Lab)

Watchable podcasts are drawing larger and younger audiences, as well as those who may not have listened to podcasts before. YouTube is becoming a growing platform for podcasting videos, where viewers can either watch the podcasters to catch facial expressions or minimize and listen in the background. As a platform, YouTube starts generating revenue for creators sooner than many other social media sites and has recently published a “Podcasts” tab alongside a guide for news creators. ESPN, Slate and NPR have all shared video podcasts on YouTube and have found new audiences.

SHAREABLE

What’s next for Salt Lake Tribune chair Paul Huntsman? A new local weekly in SoCal (Poynter)

Paul Huntsman, who converted the struggling Salt Lake Tribune into a successful nonprofit, is starting a free weekly paper in Coronado, Calif., a small resort city near San Diego. Huntsman lives in Coronado and felt the community could use deeper investigative reporting on environmental issues. The dual print and online platforms reach different audiences — and appeal to advertisers, he said. The for-profit paper has already spurred change on a longstanding sewage problem.