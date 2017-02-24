‘Technology is already “fixing” journalism. But is it working?’

Adam Thomas, Medium

“Technologists and technology companies are already funding media, but as with many recent advancements, it’s happening to our industry. We’re all debating the merits of something that’s already begun, and in doing so we’re failing to ask the real questions,” Adam Thomas writes in response to recent debate over whether Facebook should fund journalism. Thomas argues questions we should be asking include: What should technology philanthropists be funding? Should they fund reporting or the infrastructure (i.e. business models, technology) that supports it? What types of media should receive funding? How does their funding affect our reporting?

