Insights, tools and research to advance journalism

‘Technology is already “fixing” journalism. But is it working?’

Adam Thomas, Medium

Published

“Technologists and technology companies are already funding media, but as with many recent advancements, it’s happening to our industry. We’re all debating the merits of something that’s already begun, and in doing so we’re failing to ask the real questions,” Adam Thomas writes in response to recent debate over whether Facebook should fund journalism. Thomas argues questions we should be asking include: What should technology philanthropists be funding? Should they fund reporting or the infrastructure (i.e. business models, technology) that supports it? What types of media should receive funding? How does their funding affect our reporting?

Read More

Read more from: Up for Debate

More articles about: Business models

Need to Know newsletter

The smart way to start your day

Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below.

Featured topics

Go deeper on…

Dive deep on everything we produce about these key topics.

Strategy Studies

The best practices for innovation within news organizations

This Strategy Study presents examples and insights about journalism innovation, offering actionable advice and methods to move your journalism and business forward.