A reader’s take on news’ trust problem: News organizations aren’t providing enough context, depth or understanding for readers

Media Center Lab

“It’s 2017, and it’s time to face the reality that our world is changing. That means you need to change too. I don’t think you guys realize how badly our relationship has been suffering,” USC student Darrell Brown writes as part of a series from USC Annenberg’s Media Center on how products affect trust in news. “At this point I don’t even trust you, and it’s not because of fake news. … I’ve talked to friends my age, and I’ve talked to my 63-year-old grandmother. A common theme has emerged: We want to be informed. We want context. And the current media landscape isn’t effectively meeting those needs.” Brown argues that news organizations need to provide their readers with more context, more depth and understanding, and make a more concerted effort to listen to their readers.

