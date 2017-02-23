‘If newspapers won’t check viral stories, who will listen to them about fake news?’

The Guardian

On Tuesday, a video surfaced on Facebook of a female cyclist responding to cat calls from men in a van by chasing after them and pulling off a side mirror — a video that was then reported on by news outlets like The Mirror and The Huffington Post as fact, while The Evening Standard suggested there might be “concerns about its authenticity” and The Independent said the source of the video couldn’t give any more details. “There were lots of reasons to suspect the video was a hoax. Yet not a single publication has yet responded to a question about whether they tried to independently verify whether it was real before publishing,” Jasper Jackson writes. “In the long run, this kind of behavior will further undermine the media as a whole. When our trustworthiness is being questioned so thoroughly, when our reputations are being attacked on a daily basis, the news media needs to be more careful than ever that it doesn’t mislead people.”

+ Tips for spreading facts online: Include credible experts in your stories, quickly dispel rumors, avoid condemning beliefs in when explaining correct information (Poynter)

