The decline of local news organizations means national news organizations are facing a growing gap with their readers

New York Post

Published

“On a day last week when the Page 1 story in the national papers was Trump’s rambling and combative press conference, the Bedford (Pa.) Gazette ran with three local stories above the fold and a piece on Sen. Pat Toomey holding a town-hall meeting two counties over. Both are legitimate and interesting coverage choices. But they should complement each other,” Salena Zito writes. “Used to be that you consumed your news from a local reporter who lived in your community and covered events from a perspective you recognized. … Folks are going to be less trusting of a reporter who works and lives in a cosmopolitan culture that has no connection with them. There’s no social consequence or contract because reporters and readers don’t have much in common.”

