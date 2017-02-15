Bill Gates: ‘If anybody says we don’t need the media, that’s a little scary’

Quartz

“If we define media very broadly to be the things that help voters assess what’s being said, assess how those things have worked, and therefore played their role of picking, on balance, reasonable leaders who pursue reasonable policies — you can’t have a democracy without a media function like that,” Bill Gates said in an interview with Quartz. “If anybody says we don’t need the media, that’s a little scary. Yes, some parts of the media may have bias or they may be wrong, but to attack the phenomenon of the media, I’m not sure how many populists of the past have gone to that level.”

+ “The answer is not to pine for the days when a handful of publications defined the limits of public discourse,” Jason Tanz writes on the state of the news industry in a so-called “post-truth” era. “That’s never coming back, and we shouldn’t want it to. Instead, smart news operations … are finding new ways to listen and respond to their audiences — rather than just telling people what to think. They’re using technology to create a fuller portrait of the world and figuring out how to get people to pay for good work. And the best of them are indeed creating really, really good work. As the past 30 years of press history shows, everything changes. Great journalism helps us understand how and why things change, and we need that now more than ever.” (Wired)

