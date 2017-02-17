Insights, tools and research to advance journalism

How to use design thinking to engage with your community

Ghita Benslimane, Medium

Published

“The process of design thinking is as follows: empathize, define, ideate, prototype and test. Ideally, this is how one would go about creating anything, right? But us journalists often skip the first two steps,” CUNY grad student Ghita Benslimane writes. “Empathizing with and defining a community’s problems and goals are crucial parts in any successful design endeavor. Before the NY Times developed its Spanish edition, it did intensive fieldwork in Mexico. It didn’t merely rely on data (which is also important). It talked to people. It asked them about their habits, their needs. … We need to stop thinking of journalism as a journalist-centric process, but rather as a community-centric process.”

