The untapped potential of Facebook groups: An average post in the Boston Globe’s group for subscribers receives twice as many comments as post on the Globe’s main Facebook page

The Boston Globe’s Facebook page has nearly half a million likes — but it’s in the Globe’s Facebook group for subscribers where the newspaper is developing an engaged community. Though the subscriber group is just over a month old, an average post in the subscriber group brings in twice as many comments as a post on the Globe’s main Facebook page. “We’ve squeezed all the water out of the Facebook page stone — where the pages are great and can generate a ton of traffic,” explains the Globe’s director of audience engagement Matt Karolian. “But there’s a whole bunch of Facebook that isn’t pages, that people use extensively but publications aren’t using extensively. And there’s untapped opportunity in Facebook groups.”

