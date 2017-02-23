Steps newsrooms are taking to boost diversity: Prepare the employees you already have for leadership roles and create fellowship programs specifically for people of color

Insights, tools and research to advance journalism

The benefits of diversity cannot be overstated, Carlett Spike writes: Communities that are undercovered often see no reason to pay attention to a news outlet, and fewer consumers translates into lower revenue. CJR asked news organizations for specific examples of what they’re doing to improve the diversity of their staff. Here’s some of the answers they got: Creating internship and fellowship programs specifically targeted toward people of color, hosting events to connect the newsroom with communities they cover, and train the staff they already have in preparation for leadership roles.

