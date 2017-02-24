A new tool from Alphabet helps publishers moderate comments with artificial intelligence

Insights, tools and research to advance journalism

Jigsaw, a technology incubator within Google’s parent company Alphabet, has released a new tool called Perspective, which uses artificial intelligence to help publishers weed out abusive comments. Perspective uses a rating system based on how “toxic” a comment is, letting the publisher choose a threshold for which comments are displayed publicly. In the next year, Jigsaw says it will be adding the ability to screen for off-topic comments and or comments without substance, as well. Jigsaw‘s founder and president Jared Cohen argues the tool could help turn online comment sections into more productive forums for discussion.

+ The New York Times is already using Perspective to help moderators get through comments more efficiently and possibly open up the comment section on more stories (Nieman Lab)

