What makes up a successful data story: Interactive elements, tools for data visualization and serving more than one purpose for their audiences

Analyzing the winners from the Global Editors Network’s annual Data Journalism Awards, researchers from University College Dublin and National University of Ireland Galway identified the characteristics of the winning stories. Among their findings: Many of the stories had interactive elements to them, most often in the form of an annotated graphic or map; more than half used tools and technologies for data visualization; and most stories served more than one purpose for the reader.

+ Earlier: Our report on how to engage readers with digital longform journalism and strategies for how your newsroom can get started or go deeper with data journalism

