Insights, tools and research to advance journalism

What journalists can learn from service design

TheMediaBriefing

Published

Service design “combines customer experience, operational model design and design thinking methodologies as tools. It considers the end to end service journey across all channels and touchpoints not only from a customer, but also from an organizational perspective,” says Deloitte’s Jani Modig. As we think about how to break people out of their “filter bubbles,” Clara Llamas writes that service design can be a useful tool when designing media experiences that push audiences’ thinking. BuzzFeed’s “Outside Your Bubble” and the app ReadAcrossTheAisle are two examples of products that “rest on the focus on implicit and explicit needs of news consumers.”

Read More

Read more from: Try This at Home

More articles about: Design

Need to Know newsletter

The smart way to start your day

Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below.

Featured topics

Go deeper on…

Dive deep on everything we produce about these key topics.

Strategy Studies

The best practices for innovation within news organizations

This Strategy Study presents examples and insights about journalism innovation, offering actionable advice and methods to move your journalism and business forward.