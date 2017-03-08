What journalists can learn from service design
TheMediaBriefing
Service design “combines customer experience, operational model design and design thinking methodologies as tools. It considers the end to end service journey across all channels and touchpoints not only from a customer, but also from an organizational perspective,” says Deloitte’s Jani Modig. As we think about how to break people out of their “filter bubbles,” Clara Llamas writes that service design can be a useful tool when designing media experiences that push audiences’ thinking. BuzzFeed’s “Outside Your Bubble” and the app ReadAcrossTheAisle are two examples of products that “rest on the focus on implicit and explicit needs of news consumers.”